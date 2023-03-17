NAMPA, Idaho — Central Washington sophomore Ben Leid was 4-for-7 for the day with two extra-base hits and three RBI but the Wildcats dropped a GNAC baseball doubleheader on Friday at Northwest Nazarene.
Leid had a double and triple and scored two runs for CWU, which fell 9-5 and 5-3.
The Wildcats (3-7 GNAC, 7-18 overall) play another twin bill in Nampa on Saturday starting at noon.
CWU highlights — Game 1: Kevin Varner Jr. 2-5, 2b, run; Ben Leid 2-4, 2b, run, RBI; Sam Lauderdale 1-4, 2b, RBI; Trenton Love 1-3, 2 RBI; Austin Ohland 2-4, run, RBI. Game 2: Ben Leid 2-3, 3b, run, 2 RBI; Travis Helm 1-2, 2b, run.
NWAC
CENTRALIA 12-7, YAKIMA VALLEY 8-5: At Parker Field, Andrew Graham was 3-for-5 and Caleb Gray and Kevin Corder drove in two runs apiece for the Yaks in the opener. YVC lost the second game in 10 innings.
Now at 5-9, the Yaks will host Grays Harbor for a four-game weekend series that starts on Saturday at 2 p.m.
YVC highlights — Game 1: Andrew Graham 3-5, run, RBI; Spencer Shipman 2-3, 3b, 3 runs; Caleb Gray 1-5, 2b, 2 RBI; Kevin Corder 1-4, run, 2 RBI. Game 2: Not available.
PREP BASEBALL
NONLEAGUE
SUNNYSIDE CHRISTIAN 7, KITTITAS 3: At Yakima County Stadium, Rykker Schilperoort was 4-for-4 with a double, two runs scored and pitched three-plus innings for the Knights, who pulled away with three runs in the top of the fifth inning.
Highlights: Rykker Schilperoort (SC) 4-4, 2b, 2 runs, RBI, 3.1 IP, 2 hits, 3 K; Buddy Smeenk (SC) 2 runs; Dash Bosma (SC) 2 RBI; Conner Coles (K) run, RBI, 3 IP, 4 K; Gabe Carlson (K) 2 IP, 0 hits, 3 K.
PREP GOLF
Wenatchee Valley Invite
2A-1A girls team scores: Selah 291, West Valley-Spokane 292, Sammamish 294, Omak 307, East Valley 320, Ephrata 328, Cascade 378, Cle Elum 383, Royal 399.
Winner: Lexi Becker (Se) 79, at Rock Island GC.
Local highlights: Kailyn Pannrello (Se) 102, Kara Heater (EV) 104, Mackenzie Isaak (EV) 106, Jacey Scott (Se) 110, Anistyn Long (EV) 110, Caroline Johnson (EV) 110.
MEETINGS
Desmarais, Heil at QBs
Dave Desmarais and Jeff Heil, co-chairmen of the Yakima Valley Seniors Golf Tournament, will be featured guests at the Monday Morning Quarterback Club’s weekly luncheon on Monday.
The meeting starts at 11:45 a.m. in the Players Club Lounge at Suntides Golf Course. Lunch service is provided, and the public is invited.
