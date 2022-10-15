ELLENSBURG — Central Washington refused to let Western Oregon win even one set Saturday at the CWU Student Recreation Center.
The Wildcats fought off two consecutive set points to close out a 25-22, 25-13, 29-27 sweep, extending their winning streak to three matches and completing their second sweep of the Wolves this season. Ashley Kaufman posted a team-high 14 kills and Ellensburg graduate Tia Andaya totaled eight kills, 23 assists, five blocks and six digs.
Hannah Stires led the defense with 16 kills for Central Washington (7-4 GNAC, 11-7 overall), which remained tied with Northwest Nazarene and Seattle Pacific for third place in the GNAC, if SPU wins at Fairbanks on Saturday. The Wildcats will travel to Seattle Pacific on Monday to try to avenge a five-set home loss earlier this season.
CWU highlights: Tia Andaya 8 kills, 23 assists, 5 blocks, 6 digs, ace; Sydney Remsberg 17 assists, kill, ace, 6 digs; Alyssa Smith 2 kills, 4 blocks, ace; Hannah Stires 16 digs, 2 assists; Emma Daoud-Hebert 6 kills, 4 blocks; Marianna Payne 8 kills, 2 blocks; Ashley Kaufman 14 kills, 13 digs, block, ace.
-
Yaks sweep Walla Walla
Alandra Acido-Pastor collected 23 assists and 13 digs and served two of Yakima Valley's eight aces in an NWAC East sweep over Walla Walla on Friday.
Courtney Standley put down 18 kills for the Yaks in their 25-17, 25-22, 25-19 win.
YVC moved to 9-2 in the East and 19-8 overall and will host Blue Mountain on Friday.
YVC highlights: Courtney Standley 18 kills, 10 assists, 1 ace, 6 digs; Emaline Mariscal 8 kills; Jessica Marsical 4 kills, 1 ace, 7 digs; Brynn Widner 4 kills, 3 aces, 13 digs; Nizhoni Tallman 1 kill, 2 assists, 9 digs; Dale Schrier 3 kills, 3 digs; Alandra Acido-Pastor 23 assists, 13 digs, 2 aces.
-
WOMEN'S SOCCER
Central rally falls short
ELLENSBURG — Central Washington nearly completed a remarkable comeback in a 4-3 home loss to Western Oregon Saturday afternoon.
The Wildcats trailed 4-0 before Jordan Bartlow scored twice and Emily Darcy netted a goal of her own in the final 25 minutes.
A tough two-match road trip begins Thursday when CWU travels to Simon Fraser two days before visiting No. 7 Western Washington.
-
YVC shut out at CBC
PASCO — Yakima Valley couldn't find a way to score in a 3-0 loss at first-place Columbia Basin Saturday afternoon.
Yaks goalkeeper Addisen Somes made eight saves, but CBC led 2-0 at half and added a third goal with about four minutes remaining. YVC's set to return home for a match against North Idaho on Wednesday.
First half: 1, CBC, Camryn Thoreson (Kassadi Suitonu), 17:00; 2, CBC, Violet Duran (Suitonu), 29:00.
Second half: 3, CBC, Janelly Verduzco (Thoreson), 77:00.
Saves: Addisen Somes (YVC) 8; Jayauna Keister (CBC) 1, Raquel Palmeira (CBC) 1.
-
WOMEN'S RUGBY
Central wins at BYU
PROVO, Utah — Central Washington recovered from a slow start to top BYU 40-17 for its third straight win on Friday.
Three straight tries by Lilly Thomas, Emma McCabe and Mariah Tuitasi helped the Wildcats finally pull away in the second half. They'll return home to host Lindenwood next Saturday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.