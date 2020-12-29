Prosser great Kellen Moore has reportedly interviewed for the head coach opening at his alma mater Boise State, but the second-year offensive coordinator for the Dallas Cowboys says he’s focused on Sunday’s game against the New York Giants and a possible playoff berth.
The Cowboys are very much alive to win the NFC East after Sunday’s 37-17 victory against Philadelphia in Arlington, Texas.
Dallas (6-9) needs to beat the Giants and Washington to tie or lose to the Eagles to clinch the title in the division in which all four teams have losing records.
“I don’t think it’s fair to comment right now too much about it,” Moore said about the search to The Dallas Morning News. “I think I’ve just got to go through the process and see where it’s at. Obviously, really focused on that we have this awesome chance to win the NFC East, as crazy as this season has been. So let’s go for this thing, and let’s see what happens.”
Moore is said to have interviewed late last week for the opening. He is not hesitant to profess his admiration for the city and school, where he led the Broncos to a 50-3 record that included an unbeaten 2009 season capped with a Fiesta Bowl victory.
The quarterback, who set many passing records playing for his father Tom Moore’s Mustangs program, also was a Heisman Trophy finalist in 2010.
“Obviously, Boise is a unique one for me, special to me,” Moore told the Dallas newspaper. “I love that place. Obviously, just going through the process right now. I’m just focused on this game. We’ll kind of let all this stuff play out and see where it takes us.”
Oregon defensive coordinator Andy Avalos, who also played at Boise State and was the Broncos defensive coordinator from 2016 to 2018, also reportedly interviewed for the job.
Arizona State offensive coordinator Zak Hill, a Battle Ground native and former quarterback at Central Washington who was offensive coordinator at Boise State in 2017-19, has been mentioned in the Broncos search.