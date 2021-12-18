Kirby Moore is off to a perfect start as an offensive coordinator.
After five seasons as the wide receivers coach at Fresno State, the 2009 Prosser graduate was elevated to offensive coordinator for Saturday’s New Mexico Bowl and the Bulldogs defeated UTEP 31-24 with 467 yards of offense to cap a 10-3 season.
“It’s exciting to see Kirby take that next step. He’s a natural,” said interim head coach Lee Marks earlier in the week. “This is his first time calling plays, and he’s got a great game plan.”
Moore’s first play call resulted in a 38-yard run, which led to a five-play, 75-yard touchdown drive.
Fresno State’s coaching staff has undergone a major makeover in the last month and that created the opportunity for Moore, the younger brother of Dallas Cowboys offensive coordinator Kellen Moore.
It all started when head coach Kalen DeBoer accepted the job at the University of Washington last month. DeBoer then hired his former offensive coordinator, Ryan Grubb, to fill that same position for the Huskies. Two weeks ago Fresno State hired former Cal coach Jeff Tedford to replace DeBoer. Tedford is an alumnus of Fresno State and was the Bulldogs’ head coach for three seasons from 2017 to 2019 before retiring for health reasons.
All these moves worked out well for Moore and quarterback Jake Haener, who originally entered the transfer portal but then withdrew when Tedford was hired. Haener, who threw for 286 yards on Saturday, played one season under Tedford and the next two under DeBoer at Fresno State.
It was Tedford who hired Moore in 2017 as his receivers coach. In each of his first two seasons, Moore was named to the annual 247sports.com 30-under-30 lists as one of college football’s rising stars.
In addition to his duties with the receivers, Moore has also been the team’s passing-game coordinator for the last two seasons. Moore, a star receiver at Boise State after graduating from Prosser, got his coaching start at The College of Idaho before moving into a graduate assistant role at Washington for two seasons under Chris Petersen.
After Saturday’s game, it was announced that DeBoer hired Marks to be his running backs coach.
