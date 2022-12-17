Going into the gym for practices and the occasional solo workout might be enough for most college basketball players.
But when UC Davis coaches have to tell Selah graduate Elijah Pepper to stay away outside of practice and give his body a chance to rest, he said it feels like an unproductive day. The junior guard prefers to wake up early to make 200 shots, sometimes taking it easy by just focusing on free throws if he’s sore.
“Everybody’s getting in the gym once or twice a day,” Pepper said. “You get an extra 200 makes up a day, that adds up.”
His results speak for themselves, especially after reaching 1,000 points last month. Naturally, he hit the milestone thanks to a 3-point attempt by drawing a foul and sinking the first of three free throws.
Efficient shooting with virtually limitless range remains Pepper’s most valuable asset, both at the college level and in terms of what he hopes could be a path to the NBA. But the Big West’s top scorer with 20.1 points per game also leads his team and ranks among the top 10 in the conference with 6.6 rebounds, 3.4 assists and 33 minutes per game.
Lifelong commitment
Selah principal and former Central Washington standout Colton Monti said Pepper’s always shown a desire to outwork everyone else.
They began workouts together in seventh grade, when Monti was the assistant principal at Selah Intermediate School. The two-time All-Big West second-team guard still joins Monti at the gym when home for break and also spent some time playing pickup games at Yakima Valley College with local hoopers, including Milwaukee Bucks rookie MarJon Beauchamp.
“That’s a big deal to me,” Pepper said. “Those are relationships that I’ve built.”
He became an immediate scoring sensation in the CWAC, averaging 21.3 points per game as a freshman while helping Selah win the first of three straight league titles. The next season his production increased to 29 points per game as he surpassed 1,000 career points and led the Vikings to a 2A state title appearance.
Pepper’s junior year brought a second straight MVP award while he averaged 24.2 points per game despite being the primary focus of every opponent’s defensive gameplan. Although a knee injury erased most of his senior season, he recovered in time to average 24.1 points over the last 11 games on the way to another state championship game, where Selah fell just short against defending champion Lynden.
“I’ve got a lot of respect for Elijah Pepper, how hard he plays,” Lions coach Brian Roper told the Yakima Herald-Republic after the game. “We had to start doing something we never do and just go out and double him to get the ball out of his hands because we didn’t want him to singlehandedly beat us, and he tried.”
It took just one game for Pepper to earn a starting spot for a young UC Davis team and he went on to average 8.7 points, 5.2 rebounds per game as a freshman to go along with a team-best 39 steals. Still, he didn’t quite earn the accolades of 2020 Big West Freshman of the Year Ezra Manjon, the point guard who progressed alongside Pepper for three years before transferring to Vanderbilt, where he leads the Commodores in minutes played.
Coaches asked Pepper to become more of a leader on and off the court. He’s also spending more time initiating the offense, part of the reason he’s doubled his assists per game average compared to last season.
“I think a little bit is scouting report, knowing that guys know I’m coming off the screen looking to score,” Pepper said. “They’re kind of forcing me to playmake a little bit.”
But he also knows when his shots are falling, coaches want Pepper’s teammates to feed him the ball. That led to a 32-point outburst against Loyola Marymount on Nov. 12 — matching his career-high — and a 30-point performance in a 73-71 win over Southeast Missouri State on Nov. 27.
Only nine other players have scored 1,000 points at UC Davis since it became a Division I program in 2003, and it’s a feat accomplished less often at any school in today’s modern era thanks to the transfer portal. Pepper understands he’s in even rarer company as someone who’s enjoyed four years without a coaching change, even among assistants.
“I just love the coaching staff, the guys that are around us,” Pepper said. “Our whole team is constantly hanging out and doing stuff together.”
Pro plans
Pepper knows perhaps more than most college athletes about the rigors of the professional game, since he was born in Australia while his father, Ryan, finished his pro career.
Elijah’s uncle, Jason, paved the path from Central Washington to Australia in the early 1990s, when he set the Wildcats’ school record with 343 career steals. Both Peppers reached the CWU Athletics Hall of Fame and Ryan still sits atop the all-time scoring list with 2,254 points, including 898 as a senior during the 1994-95 season.
They occasionally talk about their pro days with Elijah, and he said longtime UC Davis coach Jim Les has started reaching out to his contacts to “test the waters” for Pepper’s pro prospects. Mostly, though, he’s leaving those decisions for the end of this season.
“My goal is to go to the NBA still,” Pepper said. “So however that path is, I’ll try and make it work.”
He’s on track to earn a degree in Sociology with an emphasis in law and society next spring. One future option would be coming back to study for a minor while using the extra season of eligibility given to all college athletes in the first year of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Pepper’s primarily focused on how UC Davis can keep winning after a 7-3 start, its best since the 2017-18 season. He’s also playing for his first trip to the NCAA tournament and a chance to play on the national stage.
