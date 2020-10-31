An unusually empty fall travel schedule may be giving Craig Kupp more time to focus on fantasy football, but it doesn't make him immune to mistakes.
The father of Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp decided to put Tyler Lockett on his bench last week following two games with only 83 combined receiving yards and no touchdowns. He laughed while recalling how that decision turned out to be the wrong one when the Seahawks star exploded for 15 catches, 200 yards and three touchdowns last Sunday against the Cardinals.
Craig and his wife, Karin, almost always have somewhere to go in the fall between soccer for daughter Katrina and football for sons Cooper and Kettner. That is, they did until this year, when the coronavirus turned the sports world upside down.
"We've got a big zero going on," said Craig Kupp, a regional sales manager at Kwik Lok Corporation whose business travel has also decreased significantly. "It's just been working from home."
Katrina's soccer season at Davis got tentatively moved to next spring, as did the football season at Eastern Washington, where Ketner's in his first year as a defensive analyst. Cooper's still thriving for the Los Angeles Rams, but as of now fans will be allowed at only four of his 16 regular season games, and three of those four are on the East Coast.
Originally the Kupps, who often travel with Craig's parents — Jake and Carla, planned for a full schedule watching all three teams. Craig said they missed going to Eastern Washington games in 2019 after eight years watching Davis graduates Cooper and Ketner excel as standout players for the Eagles.
During the offseason, the Kupps waited for the situation to improve but still got to spend some time with Cooper and his wife Anna, as well as their 2-year-old grandson, Cooper Jr. When the season started, though, the NFL's stricter restrictions on players eliminated even those short visits.
The family's settled for weekly FaceTime visits and staying home to watch Kupp catch a team-high 37 passes for 417 yards and two touchdowns in his first seven games. Craig said they never considered going to Miami this Sunday, but it's possible they'll look into tickets for a game at Tampa Bay in November and especially a trip to Arizona on Dec. 6.
Katrina finally gave the Kupps their first sports trip in months when she helped her club soccer team go undefeated two weeks ago at an Idaho tournament. But mostly Craig's just been enjoying extra time with his wife and daughter while looking forward to when their regular sports travel schedule can resume.
"When something’s taken away from you, you realize how much that really means to you," Craig Kupp said. "We just get spoiled being able to do things and watch our kids and enjoy family time. We're doing the best we can."