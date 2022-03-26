ELLENSBURG — Myiah Seaton's fifth hit of the day brought home Allie Thiessen and finished a doubleheader sweep for Central Washington against visiting Simon Fraser on Saturday.
Wildcats catcher Alyssa Benthagen homered in an 11-3 win and again in the fifth inning of a come-from-behind 9-8 victory. Brooke Jordan also homered as part of an offensive outburst to snap a three-game losing streak that featured only seven runs.
Thiessen went 3-for-4 with two doubles in the second game for Central, which will host SFU for two more games Sunday afternoon.
CWU highlights — Game 1: Brooke Jordan 2-4, 2b, HR, 2 runs, 2 RBI; Alyssa Benthagen 1-3, HR, 2 RBI; Myiah Seaton 4-4, 2b, sb, 3 runs, 2 RBI; Makenna King 2-3, 2b, run, RBI; Jillian Hampson 3-4, 3 RBI. Game 2: Thiessen 3-4, 2 2b, 2 RBI; Benthagen 1-4, HR, 2 RBI; Karsyn Decker 2-3, run, sb.
-
BASEBALL
Wildcats split doubleheader
ELLENSBURG — Central Washington scored 11 runs in the first two innings and ended up splitting a doubleheader against Saint Martin's on Saturday.
Austin Ohland hit his team-best sixth home run to lead the GNAC's top offense to a 17-4 win before the bats went cold in a 6-2 loss. Tyler McClain blasted his second home run but the Wildcats couldn't recover from a six-run third inning for the Saints.
Zach Berryman came up a home run short of the cycle in the opener for Central Washington, which will play another doubleheader against Saint Martin's on Sunday.
CWU highlights — Game 1: Zach Berryman 3-5, 2b, 3b, 2 runs, 2 RBI; Austin Ohland 2-5, HR, 3 runs, 3 RBi; Charlie Larson 2-4, 2b, 2 runs, 2 RBI; Michael Copeland 2-4, 2b, 2 runs, 2 RBI; Andrew Vankemseke 2-5, HR, 3 runs, 3 RBI; Tyler McClain 3-5, 2 runs, RBI. Game 2: Michael Copeland 1-3, 2b; Tyler McClain 1-3, HR.
-
Yaks no-hit Grays Harbor
Yakima Valley bounced back with a no-hitter to split a doubleheader against Grays Harbor Saturday at Parker Faller Field.
Carson Judd struck out five batters in five inning and Quentin O'Connor pitched the final two to complete the combined no-hitter for a 10-0 win. Brock Molenda went 2-for-3 with a grand slam to lead the Yaks offense, which also got doubles from Ryne Hays and Joe Taylor.
Leadoff hitter Hank Dunn went 3-for-5 with a double but Yakima Valley fell 6-4 in the opener.
YVC highlights — Game 1: Hank Dunn 3-5, 2b; Spencer Marenco 1-4, 2b, run; Owen Bischoff 2-5, 2b, run, 2 RBI; Danny Burns 2-3, RBI. Game 2: Carson Judd 5 IP, 5 K, 0 H; Quentin O'Connor 2 IP, 0 H; Dane Fraser 2-4, 2 RBI; Ryne Hays 1-3, 2b, run; Brock Molenda 2-3, HR, 2 runs, 4 RBI; Joe Taylor 2-3, 2b, run, RBI.
-
RUGBY
CWU teams both narrowly fall
ELLENSBURG — Central Washington's women couldn't hold on after recovering from a slow start in an 18-14 loss to BYU on Saturday.
The Wildcats scored 14 straight points to take a one-point lead early in the second half before giving up a successful try in the 66th minute. Keia Mae Sagapolu and Kai Brandt-Templeton crossed the line for Central, which will host British Columbia next Saturday.
At West Point, another Central Washington upset bid for the men came up short in a 37-29 loss at No. 3 Army on Saturday.
Campbell Robb's try and Jack Tregoning's conversion gave the Wildcats an early 7-0 lead, but three tries in 13 minutes late in the first half led Army to its eighth straight win. No. 7 Central has also lost to No. 1 California, No. 2 Saint Mary's and No. 6 BYU this season.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.