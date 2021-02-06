Eleven months ago on March 6, 2020, the Central Washington women’s basketball team fell just short in its upset bid against No. 1 seed Alaska Anchorage in the GNAC semifinals.
A few days later the coronavirus put the sports world on hold, and no Wildcats have participated in collegiate competition since.
The NCAA gave spring athletes who lost most of their seasons in 2020 an extra year of eligibility, and eventually similar waivers went to fall and winter athletes for the 2020-21 school year. As many of them approach graduation this spring, they face a difficult decision: Start another academic track to stay for one more season, or move on to their next stage in life?
“Ultimately it just came down to knowing I would regret it if I didn’t take it,” said Ellensburg High graduate Kassidy Malcolm, the lone returning senior for the Wildcats’ women’s basketball team. “It’s one more year in the grand scheme of things. It’s not that much time.”
Most of Central’s seniors agreed with Malcolm, including her teammate and Concordia (Ore.) transfer Kizzah Maltezo, as well as all seven men’s basketball seniors. Football coach Chris Fisk said 16 of 18 football seniors elected to return for the chance to win a fourth straight conference title.
An extra year weighed more heavily on Hamilton Hunt, a 24-year-old linebacker who started his career at Oregon State in 2015. Hunt tied for the team-high with 107 tackles in 2019, but he's decided to leave football to accept an internship and pursue law school.
Learning to adapt
The COVID-19 pandemic brought significant modifications for college sports, entirely wiping out seasons for many Division II teams.
Central finally returned to full contact practices last fall and those resumed in January following a long winter break plus an on-campus quarantine period required for all students. Fall and winter teams expect to play some sort of shortened schedule and the GNAC's leadership council plans to meet in mid-February to discuss options for spring sports.
Running back Michael Roots said he's looking forward to playing some Division I opponents, starting with a game at Montana on April 10. The two-time first team all-GNAC selection expects to graduate with a degree in sports management this spring before one last season next fall.
"The (main) factor for me was just my love for football," said Roots, who transferred to CWU after one season at Southern Oregon, an NAIA program. "I grew up in this sport since I was a young kid and just to walk away without knowing I gave it my all would just kill me inside.”
Roots will also need to choose a new academic path, a challenge he shares with many of his teammates. Fisk said many juniors may also need to adjust their schedules for next fall if they decide to take advantage of their extra year of eligibility.
"It has been a litany of meetings," Fisk said. "There’s a ton of individual meetings that go on with each player in the program."
Add in 18 new freshmen from the class of 2021 and it could mean more redshirts than usual, and men's basketball coach Brandon Rinta expects a similar situation with his team. Xavier Smith will be one of the seniors returning after he graduates with a degree in Business this spring, so the Idaho transfer wants to enroll in the one-year program to earn a master's in Informational Technology.
Smith found ways to get into gyms when he went back home to Seattle during the pandemic, while others stayed in Ellensburg. Both Malcolm and Roots said they worked out often with teammates, although Malcolm said gym closures over Winter Break limited her to mostly just running.
The former Ellensburg volleyball standout who redshirted as a freshman on the Central volleyball team before switching to basketball said local support from family played a role in her decision to come back for a sixth year. She said getting a job after graduating with a degree in Public Relations this spring would most likely have required moving out of the area.
Malcolme spoke with Maltezo and the two decided to stay together, leading Malcolm to pursue a master's degree in Information Technology and Administrative Management. Smith also spoke with his fellow seniors, who are eager to show their improvement following the long layoff.
"Everybody’s kind of taking it differently," Smith said. "Everybody that is back right now, everybody is just excited to see what we can do for next year."
A new perspective
Winning a championship will always be on Malcolm’s mind, but heading into her final season she’s more focused than ever on just enjoying the game.
She's eager to return to the court as more of a leader through a conscious effort to overcome some natural shyness. Malcolm's especially looking forward to playing alongside freshman Brinley Hagemeier, another Ellensburg grad, and she's developed strong chemistry with fellow forward Samantha Bowman from Zillah.
"She’s improved so much and I’m so proud of her," Malcolm said of Bowman, a junior who plans to stay an extra year and pursue a master's in nutrition. "She just works hard."
Smith's anxious to prove he can become a more consistent scorer in his second season at Central. The Idaho transfer spent a lot of time improving his 3-point shooting and expects to be more comfortable playing significant minutes.
Although he's more focused on team goals, Roots needs just 1,047 yards to break the school record after rushing for a GNAC-best 1,515 yards in 2019. He's also hopeful he could win GNAC offensive player of the year and make a run at the Harlon Hill Trophy, Division II's version of the Heisman.
Despite all the changes, Roots sees an extra year as a "blessing in disguise" and hopes to use his football career as a stepping stone into coaching. This spring's basketball and football games will essentially be a bonus, and Smith's looking forward to going from watching basketball games on TV to finally playing again.
"That’ll be bigtime," said Smith, who averaged 9.1 points per game as a junior. "I’m real excited just to have that game environment, just the competitiveness and the pressure of the game."