After falling short of sky-high expectations at Vanderbilt in 2022, Carter Young is setting a new path to try to regain the form that previously made him a top pro prospect.
The former Selah shortstop and two-time state champion’s MLB draft stock dropped considerably during a poor offensive season as the preseason No. 2 Commodores finished below .500 in the loaded SEC and didn’t make it out of NCAA Regionals. Young could still be in play for the three-day draft that starts Sunday, but he’s turned most of his attention to a fresh start at LSU.
“I felt like I just needed something different in terms of just a change in scenery,” said Young, who started 132 of 147 games at Vanderbilt the past three seasons. “When I took my visit (to Baton Rouge), it was a good environment.”
He spoke highly of coach Jay Johnson, who came to LSU last year from Arizona, where he recruited Young out of high school. The switch-hitting shortstop said he's eager to adapt a new hitting philosophy and improve his approach at the plate.
-
Ups and downs
The biggest question surrounding Young as a prospect has always been whether he can add enough offense, especially power, to his consistently elite defense.
He began his college career as a terrific contact hitter, batting .328 with three doubles and no home runs in 18 games before the COVID-19 pandemic ended the 2020 season early. Young's added strength paid big dividends early in his second freshman season and with his newfound power, he acknowledged contact became less of a focus.
"It kind of goes hand in hand," Young said. "I feel like it's very difficult to be a contact hitter that hits for power as well."
After starting 2021 on a 14-game hitting streak and batting .382 with four home runs, five doubles and three triples, strikeouts began to pile up as he cooled off. Young said after about six or seven home runs in the first half of the season he began swinging for the fences virtually every at-bat, which wasn't necessarily a good thing.
His average dropped to .275 before a dislocated shoulder on May 18 sidelined him for two and a half weeks. Then he hit under .200 over the last 11 games of the season and finished as the NCAA leader in strikeouts. Despite that disappointing finish, Young still hit a team-high 16 home runs for the season, raised his slugging percentage from the year before and delivered a game-winning two-run single to send Vandy to the College World Series.
Shoulder surgery during the offseason meant no pain as a sophomore and he hit seven home runs, but Young said he never felt quite right or regained his confidence at the plate. Improved pitching from some conference foes made finding his stride even more difficult, and Young's .207 season average eventually turned him into a defensive replacement for the final four games of the Corvallis Regional.
-
Draft can wait
On June 10, a report from Joe Doyle of Prospect Live revealed Young had become the biggest name on a growing list of Vanderbilt players to enter the transfer portal.
Less than three weeks later, he announced a commitment to LSU on his Instagram with the caption “New opportunities #geauxtigers.” Johnson and his staff saw plenty of their own players enter the transfer portal following a 40-22 season that ended with two losses to Southern Miss in the Hattiesburg Regional.
Young praised that overhaul of the roster and said he’s eager to rejoin second baseman Cade Doughty, a former teammate on the U18 National Team who’s projected to be a high draft pick. LSU also signed the nation’s top-rated recruiting class according to Perfect Game, featuring the No. 1-rated shortstops in both Louisiana and California.
“The fall will be open position-wise,” Young said. “You still have to obviously prove yourself, especially coming from a different school transferring in.”
He's looking forward to taking on a mentor role for the younger players not so different from the one he held as a senior for Selah's 2019 state championship team. However, it's possible one or both of those incoming freshman shortstops could skip college, since they're both rated among MLB.com's top 70 prospects for the 2022 draft.
Young's fallen to 237th on that list due to his struggles since Prospects Live suggested in late March 2021 he could work his way up to a first- or second-round selection. He said conversations with some MLB scouts in early spring went well, but lately he's tried to limit contact to create some separation closer to the draft.
Academics could provide another good reason to stay one more year since Young said he remains on track to graduate next spring. He's planning to change his major from American Studies to something else at LSU if this year's three-day, 20-round draft doesn't offer the right opportunity.
"It's been something that I have tried not to focus on throughout the entire season," Young said. "I feel like it's good to stay in the moment and think about what you have to do today and what you have to do to focus on the next pitch in certain situations."
