The impending return of Pac-12 football next weekend brought cause for celebration among Washington and Washington State fans alike throughout the Yakima Valley.
But some of them will also share in the sorrow of being unable to attend games, since the league announced fans won't be allowed inside stadiums to prevent the spread of COVID-19. That means no trips to Pullman for the Bliesner family, WSU season-ticket holders for more than 20 years.
"Attending Cougar football games has really been a tradition and a family activity that children have grown up doing," Jennifer Bliesner said. "It’s been really disappointing not to have that."
Wapato High alum Bill Douglas has been traveling to the other side of the state and attending Huskies games for almost 60 years, including two seasons as the team's starting quarterback in 1963 and 1964. He'll miss those trips west with his wife Sally and seeing old friends, although some of them who live nearby still occasionally golf together.
Local attorney Blaine Tamaki stays involved with the university through frequent Zoom meetings in his role as one of 10 regents. He understands the need to prioritize student safety, but watching on TV won't offer all the benefits of good food and company at the UW president's tailgate before kickoff.
"It is a real disappointment that they're not going to allow fans in the stands," said Tamaki, a season ticketholder for decades. "There's no substitute for the excitement of Montlake, the tailgating, the roar of the crowd there."
The Tamakis often stay overnight in Seattle on game weekends, and tailgating's even more of a long-term event in Pullman. Bliesner and Sharri Greene, stepmother of starting center Brian Greene, both take their RVs to lots near the stadium that are open from Thursday through Sunday.
This year, Sharri said they'll settle for going to Roosevelt next weekend and Bothell for another game, taking advantage of their satellite dish. They've taken their RV to hiking destinations during college football Saturdays this year and Greene said there's still a chance they'll be allowed to go to a game at some point as parents of a player set to graduate this school year.
The pandemic also canceled their traditional summer gathering with about eight players and some family members in Sandpoint, Idaho. They've had to settle for FaceTiming Brian, a junior who intends to stay at WSU for at least two more years as he pursues a Master's degree.
Bliesner and Tamaki expect to find ways to stay in touch with their football family and friends through technology and perhaps small gatherings. Douglas acknowledges he'll continue to see others much less than normal and plans to watch many games from his winter home in California.
"There’s a lot of things that are different this fall than just football," Douglas said. "I enjoy watching sports so I’m going to miss being able to go to the games."
Both Washington and Washington State gave season-ticket holders the option of getting refunds, rolling tickets over to next year, or simply donating the money to the university. Some other schools across the country allowed limited numbers of fans, giving season-ticket holders access to only a portion of the schedule.
The Cougars and Huskies face plenty of uncertainty even beyond the circumstances created by the coronavirus. First-year coaches Nick Rolovich for WSU and Jimmy Lake at UW need to replace plenty of production from 2019 and have yet to name their starting quarterbacks.
But even though media members picked Washington State to finish last in the North Division, Bliesner said Cougar fans remain optimistic and Greene spoke highly of Rolovich. On the other side, Tamaki's eager to see what the Huskies can do, noting he's confident at least one part of the season will remain normal.
"Best of all, as a Husky fan ... we've won seven in a row (against WSU) and we're going to make it eight," Tamaki said. "That will tie our record for the third time."