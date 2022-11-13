ELLENSBURG — The local trio of Tia Andaya, Sydney Remsberg and Alyssa Smith went out in style during Senior Night as Central Washington defeated Northwest Nazarene in four sets to conclude GNAC volleyball play Saturday night.
Andaya, an Ellensburg graduate, collected eight kills, 25 assists and 12 digs in the 25-22, 25-16, 20-25, 25-17 victory.
Smith put away six kills and Remsberg had 20 assists and 13 digs. Both are from West Valley.
"I'm very happy for our team and the seniors," CWU coach Mario Andaya said in a release. "We had to step up and face a very good team who, like us, is chasing a playoff spot. The team rose to the occasion led by our three seniors. I am very blessed to coach these three. I hope we still have more time together."
The Wildcats finished third in the GNAC at 11-7 and await word Sunday night if they will receive an at-large berth in the eight-team NCAA Div. II West Region tournament next week.
Alaska Anchorage, ranked fifth in the nation, won its first GNAC title in six years, finishing 17-1 with a sweep over Saint Martin's on Saturday. Four-time reigning champion Western Washington was second at 16-2.
Anchorage and Western were ranked 1-2 in the West Region heading into last week. CWU was No. 6.
CWU highlights: Kylie Thorne 12 kills, 11 digs; Marianna Payne 11 kills, 5 blocks; Ashley Kaufman 9 kills, 3 blocks, 18 digs; Emma Daoud-Hebert 8 kills, 7 blocks; Alyssa Smith 6 kills; Tia Andaya 8 kills, 25 assists, 12 digs; Sydney Remsberg 20 assists, 13 digs; Hannah Stires 28 digs.
-
YVC season comes to an end
BELLEVUE — Just one point away from a trip to the Elite 8, Yakima Valley instead saw its season come to an end on Sunday.
The Yaks stormed out to a 2-0 lead on North champion Bellevue but eventually fell in five sets in the morning and then lost to Lower Columbia — which YVC defeated the day before — in the afternoon in a regional elimination match at Bellevue College.
Yakima Valley, the East's No. 3 seed, led Bellevue 2-1 and had match point in the fourth set but the home team rallied for a 16-25, 18-25, 25-19, 26-24, 15-7 victory.
After back-to-back five-set matches, the Yaks struggled to regroup and Lower Columbia, the West's No. 2 seed, swept 25-11, 25-18, 25-9.
Bellevue and Lower Columbia advance to the Elite 8 at Pierce College next week. Yakima Valley finished 24-11.
YVC highlights — Bellevue: Nizhoni Tallman 17 digs, 2 aces; Brynn Widner 5 kills, 2 aces, 21 digs; AshNe'a Anderson 6 kills, 4 digs; Dale Schrier 7 kills, 2 digs; Courtney Standley 10 kills, 19 assists, 3 aces, 10 digs; Alandra Acido-Pastor 14 assists, 3 aces, 10 digs; Emaline Mariscal 7 kills; Jessica Mariscal 8 kills, 14 digs. Lower Columbia: Tallman 11 digs; Widner 4 digs; Schrier 4 kills; Standley 6 kills, 5 assists, 9 digs; Acido-Pastor 8 assists, 11 digs; J. Mariscal 4 kills, 11 digs.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.