Yakima Valley volleyball went the distance to pick up its first league win Wednesday night.
The Yaks pulled away in the final set to beat Spokane 25-20, 21-25, 25-18, 23-25, 15-9. Zillah graduate Brynn Widner recorded 16 digs and Haylee Holker added nine kills to complement her 17 digs.
Hayley Pyrah added 26 assists for YVC, which has won three of its last four matches. The Yaks will travel to Bellevue for four matches at an NWAC Crossover this weekend, starting with the hosts at 11 a.m. Friday.
YVC highlights: Brynn Widner 19 serve-receive passes, 16 digs; Kaylee Wheeler 6 kills, 5 aces, 6 blks; Ana Hrle 7 kills, 3 blks; McKenna Steiner 13 kills, 4 blks, 13 digs; Haylee Holker 9 kills, 17 digs; Hayley Pyrah 26 assts; Jesse Mariscal 18 assts.
WOMEN'S COLLEGE SOCCER
YVC can't keep up with Spokane in loss
SPOKANE — Yakima Valley women’s soccer team was unable to contain Spokane’s offensive onslaught in 5-0 NWAC East loss Wednesday in Spokane.
Gracie Reidt scored the first of two first-half goals less than six minutes into the game as Spokane was able to produce a plethora of offensive opportunities.
Yakima Valley goalie Alexis Torres recorded nine saves as Spokane generated 14 shots on goal.
Spokane led 4-0 at the half.
The Yaks (2-2) will travel to Wenatchee Valley for a noon match on Saturday.
First half scoring: 1, CCS, Gracie Reidt 5:52; 2, CCS, Abby Jay (Andie Bell) 10:43; 3, CCS, Reidt, 19:59; 4, CCS, Shelby Buggle (Avery Fehringer) 45:00.
Second half scoring: 5, CCS, Jay 73:55.
Saves: Alexis Torres (YVC) 9. Kami Warden (CCS) 3.
HIGH SCHOOL SWIMMING
CWAC
Selah Pool
Team results: Selah 64, Grandview 36, Prosser 32, Ellensburg 23, East Valley 14.
Winners — 200 medley relay: Grandview (Ebony Mireles, Jedida Alvarez, Aniela Phaengpha, Alyssa Van Tress) 2:08.25; 200 free: Aubrey Sanchez (EV) 2:12.11. 200 IM: Faithe Miller (P) 2:46.9. 50 free: Hannah Perkins 28.23. 100 fly: Sanchez (EV) 1:04.81. 100 free: Macey Holloway (Ell) 1:00.37. 500 free: Riley Goin (S) 6:17.99. 200 free relay: Selah (Estefani Moreno, Erica Nass, Paige Owens, Goin) 2:01.28. 100 back: Mireles (G) 1:15.48. 100 breast: Alvarez (G) 1:14.46. 400 free relay: Selah (Chloe Myers, Addison Flowers, Natalie Cavanaugh, Elise Ozanich) 4:21.37.
