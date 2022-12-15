MOUNT VERNON — Zillah graduate Iliana Ramos, a sophomore guard, made two 3-pointers, scored 14 points and grabbed six rebounds in Yakima Valley's 85-54 loss to second-ranked Umpqua in the Skagit Valley crossover Thursday night.
Freshman Aliyah Finch also scored 14 points and secured seven rebounds for the Yaks (2-5), who play host Skagit Valley on Friday at 7 p.m.
UMPQUA — Victoria Hollingshead 11, Shielteal Watah 12, Jalen Robles 10, Leiani Tonga 11, Delfina Misiuna 10, Nelzen 0, Elliott 0, Fitzhugh 2, Audrey Miller 10, Brook Stookey 15, Sowell 4. Totals 33-61 12-19 85.
YAKIMA VALLEY — Newman 2, Aliyah Finch 14, Begay 5, Driscoll 9, McCarty 4, Iliana Ramos 14, J. Ramos 4, Standley 2. Totals 23-70 5-12 54.
Umpqua=29=25=14=17=—=85
Yakima Valley=10=12=17=15=—=54
YVC highlights: Finch 7 rebs; Skylar Begay 6 rebs; I. Ramos 2-3 3p, 6 rebs; Hope Driscoll 4 stls.
MEETINGS
QBs honor Jim Kemp
Longtime Monday Morning Quarterback Club member Jim Kemp, who was well known for the array of Christmas treats he brought to the club’s last meeting before Christmas, will be honored in absentia at next week’s luncheon. After Kemp passed away earlier this week, members of his family told the QB’s they will deliver his usual offering.
The meeting begins at 11:45 a.m. Monday in the Players Club Lounge at SunTides Golf Course. Lunch service is available, and the public is invited.
