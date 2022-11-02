SPOKANE — With a strong road sweep Wednesday night, Yakima Valley College gave itself a shot at a share of the NWAC’s East Region title on Friday.
The Yaks dispatched Spokane 25-17, 25-21, 29-27 for their seventh straight win and lifted their East record to 13-2 along with Columbia Basin. YVC will conclude its regular season on Friday at second-ranked North Idaho, which leads the East at 14-1.
Jesse Mariscal had a team-high 10 kills for Yakima Valley, and Brynn Widner led the defense with 17 digs.
YVC highlights: AshNae Anderson 6 kills, 2 blocks; Courtney Standley 4 kills, 9 assists, 3 blocks; Alandra Acido-Pastor 20 assists, 2 aces; Nizhoni Tallman 11 digs; Brynn Widner 2 kills, 17 digs, 1 ace; Dale Schrier 4 kills; Jesse Mariscal 10 kills, 4 aces; Email Mariscal 8 kills, 3 blocks.
PREP VOLLEYBALL
EWAC DISTRICT
GOLDENDALE 3, WALLA WALLA VALLEY 0: At Burbank, the sixth-ranked Timberwolves clinched a state berth and swept their way into Thursday’s championship match.
Goldendale will face Tri-Cities Prep, which needed five sets to beat Granger in the other semifinal. In loser-out matches, River View defeated Mabton 3-0 and Warden beat Cle Elum 3-1.
Four matches will be played at Burbank on Thursday with the championship match slated for 7 p.m. Granger will play Warden at 5 in a winner-to-state match and that winner will then play for third and fourth at 7.
