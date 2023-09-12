It didn't take long for Davis graduate Raymundo Mendez to become an integral part of Seattle Pacific's midfield.
The former NWAC champion at Columbia Basin College earned GNAC men's soccer offensive player of the week honors after scoring two goals and assisting two others in matches against Concordia and Point Loma. Through his first four matches at SPU, Mendez is tied for the league lead with eight points thanks to three goals and two assists.
"Ray has been fantastic for us this season," Falcons coach Kevin Sakuda said in a release. "His quality up front is special. He's clever in his movement, holds the ball up and combines with his teammates well, and is lethal in front of goal."
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL
Central volleyball named team of the week
The GNAC named Central Washington its team of the week after the Wildcats beat a pair of top ten teams during a perfect weekend.
Central knocked off the hosts of the Up North Preseason Tournament, Minnesota-Duluth, on Friday before earning a five-set win over No. 5 St. Cloud State on Saturday. The No. 13 Wildcats finished the weekend 4-0 and Ellensburg grad Tia Andaya, Scottie Ellsworth and Hannah Stires made the all-tournament team.
Former Wildcat signs with Portugal team
Former Central Washington standout Xavier Smith will be playing in Portugal this season.
The 2022 GNAC player of the year signed with Ovarense Gavex of Liga Betclic in July after averaging 14.8 points, 3.7 rebounds, 2.2 assists and 1.4 steals per game while helping Iskra Svit win the cup and reach the league semifinals in the Slovakian Nike SBL. Smith, who also played at Oregon State and Idaho, averaged 18.4 points per game while shooting 51% from the field and 40% from 3-point range in his final season at CWU.
