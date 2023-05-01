ELLENSBURG — Central Washington’s Alyssa Benthagen was named the GNAC’s softball player of the week for the end of the regular season on Monday.
The senior catcher/infielder hit .440 in eight games, going 11-for-25 with seven runs, three home runs, seven walks and 10 RBI.
The Wildcats, however, saw their season come to an end on Sunday with a pair of losses to Saint Martin’s at Frederick Field. The Wildcats fell 6-2 and 9-1 to finish 9-15 in conference and 21-27 overall.
Saint Martin’s (15-9, 28-16) has the No. 2 seed in the four-team conference tournament, which opens Thursday in Burnaby, B.C. Northwest Nazarene is the top seed.
CWU’s baseball team opens a four-game series at Montana State Billings on Thursday.
CWU highlights — Game 1: Ashlee Laver CG, 7 IP, 2 ER, 2 BB, 2 K; Harlee Carpenter 2-4, run. Game 2: Jillian Hampson 2-2; Laney Kaysner RBI.
AUTO RACING
Renegade Raceway Sunday’s results
Super Pro: 1, Doug Widhalm; 2, Chad Riley; Semis, Dave Secondi.
Pro: 1, Todd Gale; 2, James Van Cleve; Semis, Morris Boggess, Martin Condon.
Bike-Sled: 1, Joe Berney; 2, Terry Holloway; Semis, Stacy Hesch.
Sportsman: 1, Eddie Braks; 2, Brandon Denton; Semis, Hunter Jackson, Maurice Castro.
Junior Lightning: 1, Xzavier Heaton; 2, Kymbree Brost; Semis, Michelle Brown, Sahara Wendt.
Junior Thunder: 1, Ellie Brown; 2, Greyson Fossum; Semis, Tyson Sanchez.
Junior Street: 1, Samantha Payne; 2, Jed Biscay; Semis, Jacob Van Cleve.
Second Chance: 1, Daniel Helgeson; 2, Robert Steffen; Semis, Scott Lewsley. Junior: 1, Michelle Brown; 2, Carter Ozuna.
Saturday’s results
Super Pro: 1, Andy Collins; 2, Kevin Jellum; Semis, Emmett McKillop.
Pro: 1, Joe Ritchie; 2, Kenny O’Keefe; Semis, James Van Cleve, Dustin Brewington.
Bike-Sled: 1, Terry Holloway; 2, Dion Martin; Semis, Joe Berney.
Sportsman: 1, Adam Tabor; 2, Gordon Rust; Semis, Tapio Jaakola, Jason Leon.
Junior Lighting: 1, Xzavier Heaton; 2, Sahara Wendt; Semis, Michelle Brown.
Junior Thunder: 1, Carter Ozuna; 2, Emerie Sanchez.
Junior Street: 1, Jacob Van Cleve; 2, Samantha Payne; Semis, Casey Smith-Apperson, Kymbree Brost.
Second Chance: 1, Jason Leon; 2, Maurice Castro. Junior: 1, Tyson Sanchez; 2, Sawyer Vick; Semis, Kymbree Brost, Thomas Secondi.
