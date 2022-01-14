With every step along his fast-track NFL coaching career, Kellen Moore has been highly sought after by the next level.
Now, even at the young age of 33, the Prosser graduate seems very likely to reach the summit.
And soon.
With eight head coaching vacancies, opportunities abound while Moore tries to remain focused on his task as offensive coordinator for the Dallas Cowboys, who won the NFC East at 12-5, earned the conference’s No. 3 seed and will host San Francisco in the first round on Sunday.
While there’s no telling how deep the Cowboys will go — many feel the weapons are there for a Super Bowl run — Moore appears to be on nearly everyone’s list. With a new rule instituted this season that allows assistant coaches to interview for head coaching positions before the end of the season, Moore has already had a virtual interview with Jacksonville and Denver and Miami have requested interviews. There are also reports that he is interested in the Minnesota job.
Other vacancies include the New York Giants, Chicago, Las Vegas and Houston.
Moore, who graduated from Prosser in 2007 after rewriting many of the state’s passing records, is certainly young with his only coaching experience coming within the Dallas organization. But his ascension has been swift and filled with elite results.
After a six-year playing career in the NFL with the last three for the Cowboys, Moore was hired by Dallas as quarterbacks coach in 2018 with Dak Prescott in his third season. A year later, owner Jerry Jones promoted him to offensive coordinator and the unit’s production skyrocketed, ranking sixth in the NFL in scoring after managing just 22nd the season before.
“Genius phenom,” Prescott said after Moore’s promotion. “He’s special. He knows a lot about the game, just the way he sees the game, the way he’s ahead of the game. He can bring a lot to us, a lot of creativity.”
This season, Moore’s third as OC, the Cowboys lead all NFL offenses in average yards (407.0) and scoring (31.2). Players describe the former record-setting quarterback from Boise State as diligent, unflappable and ahead of the curve in offensive approach.
The other possibility circulating is that Jones, who covets Moore and his seven-year history with the franchise, might do everything in his power to retain him, including dismissing Mike McCarthy and elevating his OC to head coach.
The Lower Valley has produced one other NFL head coach — Sunnyside’s Scott Linehan, who coached the St. Louis Rams from 2006 to ‘08. He was also offensive coordinator for Miami, Minnesota, Detroit and Dallas. Moore replaced Linehan in that capacity in 2019.
As for now, Moore and the Cowboys will have their hands full with San Francisco, which started 3-5 but finished with seven wins over its next nine games to earn a wild-card berth.
Whatever happens on and off the field, January and February will be the busiest months of Moore’s young life.
And filled with opportunities of his own making.
