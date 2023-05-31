Katrina Johns has had surgery on a knee, cortisone shots in her shoulder and, yes, plenty of bruises from the up-front nature of her demanding position.
But she doesn't miss a start.
Ever.
Over the last three years, the Naches Valley graduate has started 144 consecutive games at shortstop for the Linfield Wildcats and this week she hopes to exit her impressive collegiate softball career by playing for a national championship.
With its all-Northwest Conference infielder anchoring the defense, second-seeded Linfield opens play in the NCAA Division III national tournament on Thursday and the Wildcats bring in a 46-4 record with victories in 27 of their last 28 games.
Not bad for some SCAC West representation.
"It's exciting for us because we've worked hard and feel like we deserve this," said Johns on Wednesday from Marshall, Texas, where the eight-team tournament runs through June 7. "We pride ourselves on outworking other teams and that culture and unity has really brought us all together."
Johns, a graduate student, owns a .944 fielding percentage over her 50 starts this season, making just nine errors in 162 chances during a season that started on Feb. 17. Since her sophomore season in high school, shortstop has been her home and she doesn't leave it.
"I think I've only missed a couple innings when we were well ahead during these last three seasons," she noted. "We do a lot of weight training and conditioning and I know how to take care of myself, but I have played through some things, that's for sure."
Johns not only thrives at the busiest spot on the infield, she enjoys putting her knowledge of the game to good use. It's that leadership, experience and savvy that helps a team win 46 games. Moreover, she has hit .341 over the last three seasons with 27 doubles, 12 home runs and 90 RBI.
"When I started playing I always wanted to be where the most action was. Shortstop certainly gives you that," she said. "Being in this program for so long, I've really developed a strong game IQ — a lot of us have. It's about knowing where you need to be and why and it requires you to have your head in the games at all times. Knowing your pitcher, knowing the opposing hitters — I love all that."
As a sports management major, Johns wants to use her experience and education at Linfield to pursue a career in the field. She was an equipment manager for the football team — the head softball coach is the defensive coordinator on the football team — and she will return to the Valley in two weeks to work at Yakima Sports Performance, where she'll train and develop softball players and other athletes.
Coming out of Naches Valley, where she was a four-time all-league player and co-MVP as a senior in 2018, Linfield turned out to be the ideal choice. And not just because the program is stout, having won national titles in 2007 and 2011, but because it's in McMinnville, Ore., a rural town with a population under 40,000.
"Coming from such a small place, I liked Linfield because it wasn't very big but it had a great culture and an amazing softball program," she said. "When I decided to play a fifth year, I never thought about leaving to play somewhere else. The knowledge and skills I've gained here and the opportunities I've had, it's home."
Eager to return this summer, Johns will have a message for the athletes she works with.
"Girls need to know it doesn't matter the size of school you come from," she said. "What matters are your goals and what you can do to go after them. It's exciting to come from little place like Naches and have a chance to play for a national championship."
