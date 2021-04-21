Eisenhower graduate Tyler Fitchett and Ellensburg's Kathryn Crimp made it an historic day for Saint Martin's University at Tuesday's GNAC Golf Championships in Dupont, Wash.
Fitchett and Crimp swept the individual titles with Fitchett leading the Saints to the program's first men's team title while Crimp became Saint Martin's first women's medalist champion.
After opening with a 3-under round of 69, Fitchett, a senior, finished with a 54-hole total of 214 (2-under) and was the only player under par on the The Home Course.
"It's still a little hard to describe," Fitchett said in a GNAC release. "It's always fun to win individually, of course, but this is the first team win I've been a part of. To be able to come off the 18th green and give big hugs to my teammates because we all won. It's indescribable."
Fitchett, who tied for fourth as a sophomore in 2019, made 10 of his 13 birdies on the front nine.
"I didn't play my best and it was a little bit of a grind out there," Fitchett said. "I did a good job of grinding away and making sure that people were going to have to come chase me instead of me dropping back to the field."
Max Turnquist, a junior from West Valley, tied for sixth at 221 and was Saint Martin's No. 3 finisher and Nick Baker, a junior from Cle Elum, tied for 15th at 228 and was the Saints' No. 5.
Crimp, a sophomore who won the Class 2A state title at Ellensburg in 2019, edged away from teammate Hoku Nagamine with a final round of 76 for a two-stroke victory in the women's 36-hole tournament. The top four players were separated by four strokes.
"It was close. There were roughly 10 players within three shots of me at one point," said Crimp. "I knew I had to play well but I was mainly focused on my own game. I didn’t try to focus on where I was on the leaderboard. I kept grinding to score as low as I could."
On Wednesday, Crimp made the GNAC's all-academic women's team as one of just two players to receive a 4.0 grade-point average. She is a mathematics and secondary education major.