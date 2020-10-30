LAWRENCE, Kan. — With a career-best time for 8,000 meters, Jonas Price ended the first half of his freshman collegiate cross country season with a 27th-place finish at the Big 12 Championships on Friday.
The Eisenhower graduate covered the hilly course at Rim Rock Farm in 24 minutes, 29 seconds, easily besting his previous best of 24:53 set in his Oklahoma State debut earlier this month. Despite a minor hip flexor issue, Price moved up four spots during the second half of the race after hitting his 3K split in 8:50.
Oklahoma State, ranked fifth in the nation, put five of its veteran runners in the top 10 and clipped defending champion Iowa State on a tiebreaker. Both teams dominated the day claiming 10 of the first 11 places and finished with 31 points apiece.
Texas, ranked 24th in the country, was a distant third with 84 points.
Price was OSU’s No. 6 runner in the first two races and was No. 8 on Friday with Nos. 6-10 finishing within 20 seconds of each other.
With the NCAA Championships being moved to March, Oklahoma State will resume racing after the holiday break.