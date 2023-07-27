McKINNEY, Texas — Central Washington football earned plenty of respect from media members heading into its second Lone Star Conference season.
Voters picked the Wildcats to finish second behind defending champion Angelo State and named Central running back Tre' Henderson the preseason offensive player of the year. In its debut season, CWU finished second after voters predicted a third-place finish.
Henderson ranked second with 95.4 yards per game and led the conference with 12 rushing touchdowns despite missing a game due to injury. The Stephen F. Austin transfer earned second team all-conference honors after quickly taking over as the team's primary back.
He helped carry Central to a 6-3 finish in its LSC debut, behind only unbeaten Angelo State. The Rams reached the Division II quarterfinals and picked up 25 of 27 first-place votes in the preseason poll.
Wildcats cornerback Patrick Rogers was named a preseason defensive player to watch and figures to be one of the top returners for a group that ranked second in points allowed per game. Central's also returning some other key offensive weapons, including Davis graduate and top wide receiver Marcus Cook, running backs Cameron Daniels and Tyler Flanagan, and tight end Payton Glasser.
CWU's scheduled to open its season Aug. 31 at Weber State and conference play begins Sept. 16 vs. Angelo State.
