Having proven dominance in one hemisphere, Haiden Drury will be upping the stakes considerably in the coming days.
The Toppenish graduate will be on Team USA's 10-member Greco-Roman men's squad at the U-20 World Championships in Sofia, Bulgaria, where competition runs Monday through Sunday with Greco-Roman held over the final three days.
Drury will compete in the 63-kilo bracket with qualification rounds starting on Friday.
The sophomore at Utah Valley University has reached the top level of U-20 international competition thanks to a stellar summer, which started with winning the Junior World Team Trials title in Ohio in early June. He won the best-of-three championship final with decisions of 5-3 and 6-3.
A month later, the three-time state champion for the Wildcats competed in the U-20 Pan-American Championships in Oaktepec, Mexico, and easily winning the gold medal in the 63-kilo title, going 5-0 while outscoring opponents 36-2.
Drury's youth resume is filled with Greco-Roman accomplishments, having been a two-time USMC Cadet national champion.
Men's and women's freestyle open the week-long event in Bulgaria on Monday.
