GENEVA, Ohio — Rallying in both matches of a best-of-three series, Toppenish graduate Haiden Drury won the 63-kilo title at the U-20 Greco-Roman World Team Trials on Friday and earned a spot in the World Championships in late summer.
Drury, a freshman at Utah Valley University, faced Pierson Manville in the final series and after falling behind early 2-0 he used a four-point arm throw at the end of the first period to surge ahead and win 5-3.
In the second match, Manville jumped out again to a 3-1 lead but Drury scored two takedowns in the second period and won 6-3 to secure his World qualifier.
Drury is now set to represent Team USA in two international competitions, starting with the Pan American U-20 Championships in Oaxtepec, Mexico, on July 8-10. He will then prepare for the U-20 Greco-Roman World Championships in Sofia, Bulgaria, on Aug. 17-25.
