A scrimmage featuring Gonzaga and Seattle looked virtually normal between the lines of the soccer field at Sozo Sports Complex Thursday afternoon.
Only the referee wearing a gaiter would have looked out of place in November 2019, the last time either team played an official game. Selah's own Isabelle Moultray — a freshman at Gonzaga — kicked off the first of three hard-fought 30-minute periods full of sometimes physical end-to-end action and scoring opportunities for both teams.
Of course, the area surrounding the field told a different story, and not just because of the piles of snow indicating it should be the offseason. Masked players and coaches watched from the sidelines, while most spectators elected to watch from inside or at least next to their cars in the parking lot.
Sozo's fields provided a quality playing surface and a fairly central location for Gonzaga to host its second scrimmage of this strange 2021 season, scheduled to begin officially Wednesday at Dixie State. Sozo general manager Lorri Devitt said the Zags are one of several teams who have reached out to utilize the facility in recent weeks.
The two programs did little to advertise their exhibition match, which ended in a 1-1 draw. Still, more than 20 cars showed up on all sides of the field to enjoy a rare look at Division I soccer in Yakima.
Phase 1 guidelines limit outdoor social gatherings to 10 people outside your household and allow "low-risk sports" such as soccer with no spectators. Most fans at Sozo wore masks and stayed physically distanced in the ample space outside the small chain-link fence around the field.
That group included many friends and family of Moultray, who played nearly all of the first and third periods. The three-time CWAC Offensive Player of the Year helped Gonzaga create several scoring chances from her position as an attacking central midfielder.
Her play impressed Yakima Valley coach Abby Drollinger, who invited her team out to the game for a unique learning experience. Like Gonzaga and Seattle, the Yaks saw their 2020 season postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic, and they hope to compete this spring.
Zags forward Kate Doyle scored a goal in the third period, and Seattle's Ava Benedetti answered with a blast into the back of the net a few minutes later. Both teams exploded in celebration as they would for any other goal, but there were no PA announcements and nothing more than a muted cheer from the sparse crowd.
It will be a little longer before any of that fully returns in the Yakima Valley, although Gov. Jay Inslee's announcement during the scrimmage moved the region closer to Phase 2. As soon as those guidelines are met, many local teams stand ready to take the field and return to competition.