Four former Yakima Valley standouts look poised to play key roles for Eastern Washington soccer’s attack this fall.
A pair of prolific 1A scorers — La Salle’s Gillian Martin and Cle Elum’s Grace Terrill — expect to return primarily as wings after starting nearly every match the past two seasons. Davis midfielder Katrina Kupp also cracked the starting lineup for the last five matches of 2022, and that trio of juniors will be joined this fall by West Valley’s Kendall Moore, the reigning Yakima Valley player of the year.
“(Knowing each other) helps a lot,” said Martin, who played with Moore for two seasons at La Salle. “It helps with our chemistry on the field and off the field as well. It helps us make better passes and it helps us think ahead.”
All four played club soccer at one time for the local Central Washington Sounders, with 2021 graduates Martin and Kupp occasionally playing up to join Terrill. Eventually Martin and Kupp switched to Three Rivers Club in Tri-Cities to finish out their high school careers, and Moore competed for Seattle-based OL Reign Academy her last two and a half years before college.
She initially committed to St. Mary’s before signing with Eastern Washington just before graduating from West Valley in December 2021. The CBBN player of the year who scored 20 goals and assisted 15 others her senior season then went to Cheney for the spring semester, including three exhibition matches.
“Coming in as freshman is definitely terrifying,” Moore said. “But now that I’ve got a couple of games and just been around players, that just helps a lot.”
Kupp said EWU’s upperclassmen work hard to make freshmen feel welcome, creating an environment considerably different from the one Terrill experienced as a freshman during the 2020-21 school year. The dismissal of coach Chad Bodnar and hiring of Missy Strasburg the following summer contributed to what Terrill described as a significant culture shift.
She started six of 11 matches during a 2021 spring season shortened and delayed by Covid but needed to work hard again to earn a spot the next fall. Meanwhile, Kupp and Martin wondered whether they would keep their scholarships with the new coaching staff, but all three said it turned out to be a valuable chance to prove themselves.
“Even for the upperclassmen we had film but (Strasburg) was like, “oh, I’m not watching any film on anyone,” said Terrill, who’s on track to graduate next spring but plans to use her Covid year of eligibility next season while pursuing an MBA at EWU. “You’ve just got to come to practice and just be yourself and it was nice to just know that she was just looking at us for who we are starting now, not who we were in the past or who we were for another coach.”
The Valley’s all-time scoring leader with 163 goals at Cle Elum netted two in her first season then added a goal and two assists last year, when she earned an All-Big Sky honorable mention. Martin, who tallied a school-record 138 goals at La Salle, picked up a Big Sky player of the week honor after scoring in each of EWU’s first two conference matches, including a game-winner assisted by Kupp against Idaho State.
Moore said those two on the outside should complement her style as an attacking midfielder most dangerous when moving forward with the ball. Kupp could play on the wing as well, or potentially on defense as an outside back.
Eastern Washington struggled offensively at times last season, finishing tied for fifth in the Big Sky with 18 goals in 18 matches. They return all but one starter and Martin said they created plenty of chances, so Terrill’s optimistic another year of experience will lead to more success around the goal.
Coaches picked the Eagles to finish seventh again, one spot away from qualifying for the Big Sky tournament. All four Yakima Valley grads said they’re using that prediction as motivation this season, which starts Monday with an exhibition at Washington.
“I think we’ll surprise some people,” Kupp said. Martin added, “I don’t think people know the talent we really do have on this team. We just have to prove it to them.”
Moultray set for year 4 at Gonzaga
Three-time CWAC offensive player of the year Isabelle Moultray hopes to help Gonzaga carry over momentum from its best West Coast Conference finish in program history.
The Selah graduate appeared in 15 of 18 matches last fall and the Zags finished, going 5-1-3 in league play. Moultray, who will be entering her fourth year but has a two years of eligibility left thanks to the pandemic, has made six starts and contributed a goal and four assists in her career.
