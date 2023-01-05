Kirby Moore's collegiate coaching career has ascended to the SEC.
Confirming reports that surfaced on Wednesday, the University of Missouri announced on Thursday that it has hired the Prosser graduate as its offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach.
"Kirby Moore was born to be a football coach," said Missouri head coach Eli Drinkwitz in a release. "He's been tutored and mentored by some of the best in the game, starting with his dad Tom, and continuing with Jeff Tedford, Kalen DeBoer and Chris Petersen. He's a proven winner as a coach and player."
Kirby Moore's older brother Kellen is the offensive coordinator for the Dallas Cowboys.
After graduating from Prosser in 2009, Kirby Moore played for Boise State through 2013. He was the wide receivers coach at Fresno State for five years before becoming the Bulldogs' offensive coordinator last season.
"From my initial conversation with coach Drinkwitz, I felt the connection with his vision for the Missouri program, and I am extremely thankful for the opportunity to coach in the SEC," Moore said. "I've always prided myself on having a close working relationship with each of the head coaches I've been with. As it's played out, they've all come from offensive backgrounds. I can't wait to get with the players and staff and go to work with spring ball only 55 days away."
Fresno State finished last season with a 29-6 win over Washington State in the Jimmy Kimmel LA Bowl last month. The Bulldogs, who averaged 402 yards over 14 games, became the first team in FBS history to start 1-4 and finish with 10 wins.
Missouri was 3-5 in the SEC's East Division and 6-7 overall after a 27-17 loss to Wake Forest in the Gasparilla Bowl.
