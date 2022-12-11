Beau Baldwin’s college coaching career keeps working its way south and has returned to the Pac-12.
On Friday the former Central Washington University quarterback and head coach — and Cooper Kupp’s coach at Eastern Washington — was named the offensive coordinator at Arizona State, which hired Kenny Dillingham as head coach to replace Herm Edwards.
Baldwin just finished his third season as head coach at Cal Poly. Prior to that he was California’s offensive coordinator for three years after a nine-year stint as head coach at EWU, where he was 85-32 and won the 2010 national championship with three trips to the FCS semifinals.
Baldwin went back and forth on I-90 between Ellensburg and Cheney to start his career, beginning with leading CWU at quarterback from 1990 to 1993. He was the Wildcats’ quarterbacks coach from 1994 to 2002, during which he coached 15-year NFL veteran Jon Kitna and 11-year CFL veteran Mike Reilly.
After four seasons as offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach at EWU, Baldwin returned to Ellensburg as head coach and led the 2007 team to a 10-3 season. EWU quickly hired him back in 2008 as head coach.
ASU was 3-9 this past season and the school parted ways with Edwards after three games. Dillingham was the offensive coordinator at Oregon this season.
Baldwin, 49, and his wife, Nicole, are the parents of two daughters, Mia and Macie.
