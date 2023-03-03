Venters

Eastern Washington guard Steele Venters (2) and Colorado guard KJ Simpson (2) in the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021, in Boulder, Colo. Colorado won 60-57. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

After an impressive season as the leading scorer for the league's best team, coaches named Steele Venters the Big Sky MVP Friday morning.

Venters became the Eagles' top offensive threat following significant turnover prior to last season and did enough to earn second team all-conference honors. This season his scoring actually dropped to 15.1 points per game, but he played an integral role to a team that won 18 straight on its way to a regular season conference title.

The Ellensburg grad shot a career-best 46.1% from the field, including 38% from 3-point range. He scored at least 25 points four different times, highlighted by a 33-point outburst in a 78-70 win over North Dakota State on Dec. 3.

Venters, who redshirted his first year and then played limited minutes off the bench for Eastern Washington's 2019-20 conference tournament champs, also blocked 13 shots and tied for the team lead with 25 steals. The 6-foot-7 redshirt sophomore won the Big Sky's player of the week award twice.

Eastern Washington (22-9 overall, 16-2 Big Sky) lost its last two conference games but will be the No. 1 seed in the Big Sky tournament, which begins Saturday in Boise.

I’m Luke Thompson, a reporter in my seventh year at the YH-R following stints at seven publications in the preceding seven years. My primary focus is covering the many great prep sports stories in the Yakima Valley, as well as the sports at Yakima Valley College and Central Washington University.Ialso cover Pippins baseball and Outdoors features. After spending my childhood in Kansas followed by college at the University of Missouri and jobs at various papers in the South/Midwest, I’ve tried to make up for all those years without mountains by spending a lot of time in the Cascades skiing, hiking, camping, or just exploring on my own or with my wife and our dog. 

