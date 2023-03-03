After an impressive season as the leading scorer for the league's best team, coaches named Steele Venters the Big Sky MVP Friday morning.
Venters became the Eagles' top offensive threat following significant turnover prior to last season and did enough to earn second team all-conference honors. This season his scoring actually dropped to 15.1 points per game, but he played an integral role to a team that won 18 straight on its way to a regular season conference title.
The Ellensburg grad shot a career-best 46.1% from the field, including 38% from 3-point range. He scored at least 25 points four different times, highlighted by a 33-point outburst in a 78-70 win over North Dakota State on Dec. 3.
Venters, who redshirted his first year and then played limited minutes off the bench for Eastern Washington's 2019-20 conference tournament champs, also blocked 13 shots and tied for the team lead with 25 steals. The 6-foot-7 redshirt sophomore won the Big Sky's player of the week award twice.
Eastern Washington (22-9 overall, 16-2 Big Sky) lost its last two conference games but will be the No. 1 seed in the Big Sky tournament, which begins Saturday in Boise.
