NAMPA, Idaho — Ellensburg grad Dillon Larsen struck out 10 over five innings and picked up the win as Central Washington defeated Northwest Nazarene 4-2 in the first game of a GNAC baseball doubleheader on Friday.
The Wildcats dropped the second game 7-2 in seven innings.
Catcher Austin Ohland was 2-for-2 with a double, home run and two runs scored for the Wildcats in the first game.
Larsen spotted NNU (11-3, 5-1 GNAC) two runs in the first inning but then settled in nicely with four shutout frames and left with a 3-2 lead. Dylan Weese threw four scoreless innings to close it, fanning five.
Tyler McClain went 2 for 3 with two RBI and Mitch Lesmeister finished 1 for 2 with a double and a run scored in the second game for CWU (5-5, 4-5).
Game 1
CWU 021 000 100 — 4 9 1
NNU 200 000 000 — 2 7 0
Larsen, Weese (6) and Ohland; Ethridge, Martin (1), Hueckman (3), Ihli (7), McFadden (8) and Johnson.
CWU highlights: Dillon Larsen 5 IP, 2 ER, 5 BB, 10 K; Austin Ohland 2-2, 2b, HR, 2 runs, RBI; Mitch Lesmeister 1-4, 2b, run; Zach Berryman 2-4.
Game 2
CWU 200 000 0 — 2 6 0
NNU 520 000 x — 7 7 1
Touhey, Kearsey (2), Marstiller (5) and Engel, Hickey (6); Ethridge, Irwin (6), Holtzclaw (7) and Johnson.
CWU highlights: Adam Fahsel 1-4, run; Mitch Lesmeister 1-2, 2b, run; Tyler McClain 2-3, 2 RBI.