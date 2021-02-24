Maya Cunningham, a sophomore from Eisenhower, has been on a record rampage for the University of Evansville swimming team over the past three weeks.
In her first meet of the season on Jan. 30, Cunningham set two pool records while winning the 200-yard butterfly in 2:06.40 and the 400 individual medley in 4:28.38, the second-fastest in school history.
A week later she broke the school record in the 200 fly, clocking 2:03.19, and placed second in the 200 IM against Indiana State and Valparaiso. Cunningham then moved to No. 3 on Evansville's all-time list in the 200 IM, timing 2:06.35 for another pool record, against Southern Illinois on Feb. 12.
Evansville has one more regular-season meet before the Missouri Valley Conference Championships in April.