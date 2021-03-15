STILLWATER, Okla. – Jonas Price’s first collegiate season, chopped up and postponed though it was, ended in a trophy celebration on Monday.
In his debut racing at the 10,000-meter distance, the freshman from Eisenhower was the No. 6 runner for an Oklahoma State team that placed third on its home course at the NCAA National Cross Country Championships.
The Cowboys were ranked sixth coming in but executed an ideal race strategy, laying off the fast early pace on the hilly course in windy conditions. OSU’s top five was 11th in team scoring through 3,000 meters but rose to fifth at 6K and lifted to third by the 8K marker.
Price, a true freshman, used the same tactic, passing 3K in 8:57 in 230th place out of 251 starters. He gained 34 positions over the next 3K, passed 8K – his longest previous racing distance – in 25:48 and finished 186th overall in 32:38.
West Valley graduate Brian Ehlis, the last Valley runner to compete at the Division I finals, was Oklahoma State’s No. 7 runner in 2007 when the Cowboys also captured a third-place trophy.
Northern Arizona won Monday’s men’s title with 60 points followed by Notre Dame (87), Oklahoma State (142) and Arkansas (181). Washington finished 25th and Gonzaga was 27th in the program’s first NCAA appearance.