OAXTEPEC, Mexico — Given the longest path to a gold medal, Haiden Drury simply took the opportunity to be all the more dominant.
The Toppenish graduate cruised through all five of his matches, outscoring his opponents 36-2, to capture the 63-kilo title at the U-20 Greco-Roman Pan American Championships on Friday.
Headed into his sophomore year at Utah Valley University this fall, Drury defeated Antonio Ruiz Mora of Ecuador 9-0 with a technical fall in the final for the gold and silver medals.
Team USA overpowered the field with six gold, two silver and two bronze medals and won 26 of 31 matches en route to the team title. Drury’s bracket was the most crowded with teammate Richard Fedalen coming the closest. His gold medal at 72 kilos required four wins.
Drury’s busy summer continues with Team USA now preparing for the U-20 World Championships in Sofia, Bulgaria, on Aug. 15-21.
In pool matches to start the day, Drury gave up a point early in his first two matches but stormed back to beat Alexis Vargas Ramirez of Mexico 10-1 and Antonio Ruiz Mora of Ecuador 9-1. He then earned an injury default over Wilfredo Lopez of Panama.
Advancing to the semifinals, the three-time state champion for the Wildcats recorded a fall over Marco Fernandez Cubas of Peru to earn his spot in the gold-medal match. He needed only 1:50 to finish off Mora in the final, building a 3-0 lead in the first minute.
Drury won the U-20 Greco Roman title at the national championships in April with a 5-0 record. In 2019 he was a silver medalist at the Junior Pan American Championships.
The U-20 Pan Am competition continues this weekend with men’s and women’s freestyle.
