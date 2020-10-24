Isaiah Walter knew his goals and dreams for college football wouldn't be easy. That was, in fact, a big part of the attraction.
To work hard, and then harder still.
To keep striving, to overcome and then, yes, to achieve.
That was the idea when Walter graduated from Davis in 2016 and left for Idaho State University, which recruited the CBBN MVP as a defensive back. Almost immediately the challenges began — position changes, injuries and difficulty climbing the depth chart.
"Two years ago I told my parents I was thinking about quitting," Walter said of the toughest time when a balky hamstring all but wiped out his sophomore season. "There was a lot of adversity during that year, mostly the injuries, and the mental toll the sport takes can get really tough. There have been a lot of guys who came in with my class who quit, even ones with great talent."
These thoughts, however daunting, didn't last long. Walter has many strengths and perseverance is one of them.
"I didn't go too far with the idea of quitting," he said, "It lasted maybe a day."
Two years later, despite a pandemic that blew up his calendar yet again, Walter is building toward a big payoff — an unprecedented two seasons in 2021 — at a time when his growth and determination can make their greatest impact.
"When we lost spring ball and then the fall season, it was devastating," he said. "I'm thinking, 'Come on, I've waited so long for this and now we can't play?' But I've always have a positive outlook on life, and within everything there's a blessing. I believe that's how it's working out."
---
As a senior at Davis, Walter was named the league's MVP because he did everything. That's right, everything.
He was a first-team defensive back and the most versatile piece of the Pirates' CBBN-leading offense. How many players have received all-league honors at wide receiver and passed for 676 yards? Not many. Walter also ranked second in the league in punt returns and ran the ball 46 times.
After a redshirt year in Pocatello, that versatility got him on the field quickly. He started on special teams, took reps at receiver and spent most of the time rotating in as a safety in the Bengals' dime package.
"I was really happy with that first season," he recalled. "I love playing safety. I thought I'd be sticking with that all the way through college. But the coaches told me for the next year they would need me more at receiver. So, OK, I was ready to do that."
Except a tweaked hamstring changed all the planning and preparation. He missed the first four games completely, and when Walter returned for the next six games he was limited mostly to special teams. The injury basically put him "on the back burner."
Getting healthy, Walter was kept with the offense on last year's team and not moved back to safety. He was second on the receiver's depth chart but stuck firmly behind four-year starter Michael Dean, who led the team in catches and yards. The Yakima native caught six passes for 45 yards.
"I didn't get as much playing time as I thought I would, but that's just the way it went," Walter said. "I still played a lot of special teams, but with Mikey having a good year I didn't get as many reps as I hoped."
With both of ISU's top receivers gone, Walter believed his time had finally come.
Then came COVID-19.
"We got shut down and sent home just before spring ball was set to start," he explained. "I was so excited because it was going to be my first time as a starter and I had put in a ton of work. That was a long nine-hour drive home to Yakima."
But that's when Walter's positive outlook was there for him and made a huge difference. He soon recognized this year as an opportunity gained instead of an opportunity missed.
"I brought some equipment home with me and bought some, then got to work," he said. "The gyms weren't open so I just went out wherever I could to train and drill. It was actually kind of fun, and I think I grew a lot mentally and physically. A huge part of college football is studying film and I did a lot of that, too. I got back to campus in June and just kept working as hard as I could."
The Big Sky Conference canceled its fall season in August because of coronavirus concerns and announced last week it plans to play a six-game conference-only spring schedule, which will be released next month. Idaho State started a three-week unpadded fall mini-camp on Wednesday.
After a tumultuous and painfully short-changed 2020, Walter is now thrilled about the prospects for 2021. He has the six games in the spring, followed by graduation with a degree in sports management, and then — if all goes well — a full season next fall thanks to the NCAA granting fall-sport athletes an extra year of eligibility.
Offensive coordinator Mike Ferriter is faced with a significant amount of turnover, losing the bulk of his receiving corps and his starting quarterback. But he's glad to welcome back the 5-foot-10, 200-pound Walter at the slot position, which calls for a wide variety of precise routes in traffic.
"Isaiah Walter, you're going to want to watch out for him," Ferriter said in a recent podcast. "He's the guy who's been behind Mikey Dean for the last few years and, in my opinion, he's been our best offensive player up to this point based on the things we've been able to do."
Even without a resume full of stats, Walter has become a veteran in the program. Enlisted as a co-captain by the coaches, he will be counted on to help mentor younger players, especially in a group of largely new, unproven receivers.
"It's cool to be seen as a leader and I'm excited about that," he said. "I feel like I've got a good IQ level for the game, and now I'm in a position to use that for myself and to help the young guys. The hardest thing is the mental part, working hard and sticking with it."
Who better to deliver that message than someone who has spent four years working toward fulfilling his goals and dreams?
"It's weird to say but there's been a definite silver lining for me in all that's happened this year," Walter said. "I worked so hard to get to this point to be a starter, then lost the whole year. Now, after having to wait that much longer, I've got two seasons of college football ahead of me. That's a blessing and I want to make the most of it."
• Reach Scott Spruill at sspruill@yakimaherald.com and follow him on Twitter at @ScottSpruill.