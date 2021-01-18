Freshman Cameron Guerin dominated her first three college matches on Sunday as second-ranked McKendree University swept the Tornado Duals at King University in Bristol, Tenn.
Guerin, the Davis graduate who spent the last two years at the Olympic Training Center in Colorado, started with a quick technical fall and then registered back-to-back second-period pins. Her last win at 130 pounds came against King sophomore and Yelm grad Phoenix Dubose, who Guerin pinned for the third of her four state prep titles in 2017.
Tory Torres, a state prep champion from Granger, is a freshman at King and she's off to a 2-2 start at 155 pounds. She posted a 10-0 technical fall on Sunday.
The National Collegiate Women's Championships are scheduled for March 5-6 in Michigan.
Fresno State's Haiden Drury, a three-time state champion from Toppenish, opened his collegiate career with three wins in four matches at the Cal Poly-Utah Valley round robin on Jan. 3.
After a 5-2 setback in Round 1 at 133 pounds, Drury earned wins of 7-1 and 3-1 before capping his day with a 3-1 overtime decision.
Fresno State, which had matches against Stanford and Wyoming postponed this month due to COVID-19 issues, is shutting down its wrestling program after this season and Drury intends to transfer.