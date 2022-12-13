Central Washington's Patrick Rogers, a redshirt junior defensive back from Tacoma's Lincoln High School, received All-American honors on Tuesday.
The 5-foot-11, 190-pound Rogers had 40 tackles, forced a fumble, broke up nine passes and had four interceptions, including two picks against Western Oregon. He also played on special teams and blocked a kick.
Rogers was named to the All-American first-team defense by the American Football Coaches Association.
"We're extremely excited for Patrick," head coach Chris Fisk said in a CWU release. "He has worked extremely hard to get this far and deserves this and more and has big things ahead of him."
Rogers is CWU's first AFCA All-American since 2018 when offensive lineman James Moore made the first-team offense.
-
MEN'S BASKETBALL
'Cats hit triple digits in victory
ELLENSBURG — Mitch Brizee turned in a double-double of 16 points and 10 rebounds and Brock Gilbert collected 12 assists as Central Washington rolled to a 111-38 win over Evergreen State on Monday at Ellensburg High School.
Camron McNeil hit three 3-pointers, scored 17 points and grabbed seven rebounds for the Wildcats (2-7), who host Langara on Wednesday at EHS at 7 p.m.
EVERGREEN STATE — Upshaw 9, Kennedy 8, Williford 7, Hernandez 2, Lewis 2, Glenn 4, Russ 4, Ausberry 2. Totals 18-65 1-3 38.
CENTRAL WASHINGTON — Matt Poquette 17, Camron McNeil 17, Samaad Hector 14, Banks 8, Gilbert 4, Mitch Brizee 16, Landis Spivey 10, Gennett 9, O'Keith 7, Kamalu-Vargas 6, Brown III 3, Taylor 0. Totals 49-71 6-11 111.
Halftime: CWU 54-19.
CWU highlights: Brizee 10 rebs; Hector 8 rebs; McNeil 7 rebs, 3-4 3p; Brock Gilbert 12 assts; Poquette 5 assts.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.