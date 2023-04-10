After a slow start to the season with shorter outings, Selah graduate Reid Rasmussen has lengthened out and has found his form for Central Washington's baseball team.
With a complete-game victory over Saint Martin's on Saturday, the 6-foot-3 sophomore earned GNAC pitcher of the week honors as the Wildcats have picked up steam winning six of their last eight games.
In the final game of the Saint Martin's series, he pitched seven innings with three earned runs and three strikeouts in a 12-3 victory.
"Reid did a great job, especially at the back end of the series," said coach Desi Storey in a school release. "Well deserved."
It's the second time in his last four starts that Rasmussen has worked seven innings and he threw a season-high 115 pitches on Saturday. He has a 2-1 season record over 33 innings and has held the opposition to a batting average of .258.
The Wildcats (10-10, 14-22) will face Eastern Oregon University at home on Tuesday at 3 p.m. before heading to Western Oregon for a four-game series over the weekend.
