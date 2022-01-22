The GNAC's leader in blocks and rebounds knows she can be better on defense, and she'll settle for nothing less than perfect.
That's the way Central Washington junior Samantha Bowman approached all aspects of her game while waiting for the opportunity to face college competition for the better part of two years, often alone or in the gym with her father, Robert, due to pandemic restrictions. She's emerged as the conference's most dominant center on both sides of the floor, averaging 16.9 points, 15 rebounds and 2.8 blocked shots per game before Saturday's matchup against Western Oregon.
Those numbers all represent significant jumps from her 2019-20 season, something Central coach Randi Richardson-Thornley attributes primarily to Bowman's relentless work ethic. The 6-foot-3 center from Zillah has become a key leader for the Wildcats alongside seniors Kizzah Maltezo and Kassidy Malcolm.
"She's really self-motivated and truly a self-made player," Richardson-Thornley said. "Every year we've given Sam something to get better at and every year she comes back better at that and probably something else, too."
Bowman focused on getting stronger during the offseason and wasted no time stepping up to a new level, scoring 23 points and grabbing 23 rebounds in a 67-66 season-opening win over Stanislaus State. She followed that with 21 points, 17 rebounds and a career-high eight blocks in a win over Cal State East Bay, earning the first of a league-best three GNAC player of the week honors.
Richardson-Thornley said Bowman carried the Wildcats for most of regulation in an overtime win over Concordia-Irvine, shattering a school record and tying the GNAC record with 29 rebounds to complement her game-high 23 points. She's quickly climbing Central's all-time lists at No. 10 all-time in career rebounds and remains on pace to smash the single-season records of 275 rebounds and 9.3 per game.
"Rebounding is a mentality and Randi preaches that and really you’ve just got to take it to heart,” Bowman said. “It’s really all work ethic. You just have to work hard every single moment.”
Only one player in all of Division II grabs more defensive rebounds per game than Bowman's 10.1, an especially valuable number since Central's allowing opponents to shoot almost 41% from the field, second-worst in the GNAC. Richardson-Thornley praised Bowman's ability to alter shots and communicate with her teammates, and she's committed to every little detail that could improve her defense.
After setting a school record by shooting better than 60% from the field as a sophomore, it's no surprise Bowman sees a fair amount of double teams, Still, both she and her coach said opponents have put less of an emphasis on helping her defender than expected.
Saint Martin's found out why Thursday night, when Bowman responded to extra attention by dishing out a career-high six assists. She acknowledged the benefits of playing alongside two of the league's other top four scorers in Maltezo and Malcolm, and Central ranks second in the conference in 3-point percentage.
"I'm not afraid to pass it out," said Bowman, the school's all-time leader in field-goal percentage at 57%. "I know sometimes (Richardson-Thornley) still gets mad at me because I do it."
Zillah coach Brandie Valadez would occasionally voice the same complaint, since both coaches know how unstoppable Bowman can be with the basketball. Her combination of size, shooting and athleticism has made her Central's most efficient and consistent scorer this season, putting up at least 12 points every game while shooting 54% from the field, including 35% from 3-point range.
But individual numbers don't matter as much to Bowman and the other two high-scoring Wildcats as picking up wins, with none bigger than Central's road upset of No. 5 Western Washington last week. She finished with one of 10 double-doubles this season and played a key role in handing the Vikings their first loss.
"I think it really just shows the potential and the growth that we've had throughout the season," said Bowman. "We still have a month and a half of ball left to play. I'm excited to see where it's going to go."
So far, the only thing to stop Bowman from producing was travel issues when she went to Georgia to visit her brother for Thanksgiving. A delayed flight caused her to miss a connection and she couldn't get back in time to join her team for road games at Montana State Billings and Seattle Pacific.
Bowman's set to graduate with a degree in nutrition and food science with a dietetics specialization this spring, and the Wildcats will lose Malcolm and Maltezo when their eligibility runs out. But thanks to the pandemic, Bowman's planning to return for one more year with a promising group of younger players while she pursues a master's degree in nutrition.
"Sam will be a fantastic leader," Richardson-Thornley said. "She already is."
