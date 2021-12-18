With five championship finalists and nine total placers, Zillah's wrestling team enjoyed an early Christmas present on Saturday.
The Class 1A Leopards amassed 196.5 points to best 4A Moses Lake for the team title at the seventh annual Cadet Classic tournament, which drew 16 teams to the mats at Eisenhower High School.
Moses Lake's runner-up tally was 168 points and another CBBN school, Wenatchee, was third with 124.5.
Aiden Ford led the way for Zillah, which finished second here to Sunnyside two years ago when the Classic was last held. The freshman was 3-0 in the 182-pound bracket and capped his day with a second-period fall in the final.
The Leopards got four runner-up finishes from Juan Valencia, Jaime Alejandre, Uylysses Aparicio and Wade Tynan.
Wapato placed fourth with 122 points and had two champions in Luis Barajas and Julio Brizuela. Barajas, a senior, pinned his way through the 120 bracket, closing with a fall at 1:49 in the final to push his season record to 9-0. Brizuela, a junior, did the same at 132 with a 3-0 run that ended with a 2:52 fall in the final.
Other local champions included Toppenish's Julian Godina (106), Mabton's Isaac Rodriguez (113), Naches Valley's Mitch Helgert (152), Eisenhower's Mateo Escobar (160) and Davis' Carson Linstad (285).
Rodriguez took care of his 113 bracket with three pins and a 17-0 technical fall.
Linstad was the quickest of all as the Davis heavyweight recorded falls of 38, 25 and 11 seconds.
At the Best of the West tournament in Pasco, Selah placed second behind an Oregon school with five champions in Aiden Pimentel, Alonzo Lopez, Judah Yates, Donald Schmidt and Nelson. Prosser's Reyden Huizar was also a winner.
On the girls side, the Valley had three winners in Granger's Kiara Torres, Wapato's Lexie Garza and Goldendale's Madison Kiemele. Garza had three straight pins at 130.
Team scores: Zillah 196.5, Moses Lake 168, Wenatchee 124.5, Wapato 122, Eisenhower 118.5, Eastmont 118.5, Peninsula 116.5, Ephrata 110, Naches Valley 101, Toppenish 92.5, Davis 83.5, West Valley 68.5, Mabton 53.5, East Valley 29, White Swan 22.5.
Championship finals
106: Julian Godina (T) p. Justin Phipps (Pen), 1:42. 113: Isaac Rodriguez (Mab) p. Juan Valencia (Z), 1:12. 120: Luis Barajas (Wap) p. Jaime Alejandre (Z), 1:49. 126: Dayton Regan (ML) md. Nathan Chang (East), 12-3. 132: Julio Brizuela (Wap) p. Uylysses Aparicio (Z), 2:52. 138: Joshua Grubb (ML) p. Wade Tynan (Z), 5:51. 145: Derek Grubb (ML) d. Jose Gatica (T), 7-2. 152: Mitch Helgert (NV) p. Hudson Sager (Eph), 1:04. 160: Mateo Escobar (Ike) tf. Fabian Garduno (WS), 17-1. 170: Tyler Schuyleman (Wen) p. Onyx Sanchez (T), 0:51. 182: Aiden Ford (Z) p. Dominic Webb (East), 3:41. 195: Jesus Segovia (Wen) d. Caleb Braswell (WV), 5-2. 220: Evan Berdan (Wen) p. Kylan Sonnen (Pen), 0:30. 285: Carson Linstad (Davis) p. Marcos Velasquez (Mab), 0:11.
Third-fourth
106: Rich Azurin (Wap) p. Jose Dominguez (Z), 1:19. 113: Evyn Webb (East) p. Dryden Gaither (ML), 5:14. 120: Isaac Gambito (WV) p. Gavin George (NV), 3:08. 126: Jesse Guizar (Wap) d. Jonny Barragan (Ike), 5-4. 132: Steven Jackson (ML) p. Lain Wurl (Eph), 5:18. 138: David Parkinson (Ike) d. Cameron Miller (Pen), 7-1. 145: Ali Coronado (Ike) inj. def. Aaron Culler (Ike). 152: Trenton Miller (Wen) d. Joseph Bucholz (East), 9-2. 160: Emmett Casey (Pen) p. Simon Anderson (Davis), 2:00. 170: Ricardo Gomez Sanchez (Z) p. Angelo Simental (T), 2:31. 182: Brock Clark (ML) inj. def. Dayne Russ (Wen). 195: Caleb Wertenberger (Z) md. Ricardo Colunga (East), 12-4. 220: Miguel Camacho (T) p. Hunter Turley (NV), 2:23. 285: Saul Villa (ML) p. Angel Leyva (Wap), 0:48.
Fifth-sixth
106: Nolan Armenta (WV) d. Dylan Martinez (ML), 8-7. 113: Peyton Miller (EV) p. Jose Sanchez (Davis), 4:11. 120: Walker Fulk (Eph) p. Jesse Zuniga (T), 0:46. 126: Jose Godina (T) p. Josue Sanchez (Eph), 2:06. 132: Bodie Stonecipher (NV) p. Luis Zacarias (Pen), 2:20. 138: Christian Macias (Wap) d. Nathan Martinez (T), 8-2. 145: Zane Johnson (NV) p. Anthony Rueda (Z), 0:48. 152: John Dobie (EV) d. Jose Olivera (Ike), 7-1. 160: Randy Binner (East) p. Cael Castro (ML), 1:40. 170: Eduardo Flores (Ike) p. Estevan Contreras (Eph), 2:20. 182: Rigoberto Chavez (Davis) p. Kaden Hallatt (Eph), 1:44. 195: Aiden Thomsen (Pen) p. Vaden Dormaier (Eph), 2:09. 220: Dominick McCoy (Ike) p. Jack Fluegge (Wen), 3:29. 285: Lucas Tucker (ML) p. William Price (NV), 3:43.
---
BEST OF THE WEST
At Pasco
Team champion: Newberg 356.5. Local: 2, Selah 198.5; 5, Ellensburg 108; 7, Prosser 95.
Local highlights — 106: 1, Aiden Pimentel (S); 2, Julian Torres (P); 3, Tyler Bacon (E). 126: 1, Reyden Huizar (P). 132: 3, Bryce Waddell (Go). 152: 1, Alonzo Lopez (S). 160: 2, Ethan Garza (S); 4, Alex Anderson (P). 170: 1, Judah Yates (S); 4, Breck Hammond (E). 182: 4, Sean Davis (E). 195: 3, Logan Stolen (E). 220: 1, Donald Schmidt (S). 285: 1, Nelson Titan (S); 3, Carson Del Wolfe (P).
Girls — 100: 1, Kiara Torres (Granger); 3, Diana Camargo (Wap). 120: 4, Cami Anderson (Pro). 130: 1, Lexie Garza (Wap). 135: 3, Kali Watson (Go). 145: 1, Madison Kiemele (Go). 155: 3, Jaelynn Farias (Wap); 4, Selena Mendoza (Gr). 235: 2, Luisa Carrizales (Pro); 3, Leslie Gutierrez (Pro).
