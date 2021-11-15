There may not have been a bigger performance at the start of this year’s women’s basketball season than what Central Washington’s Samantha Bowman put together.
The junior forward from Zillah was named the Great Northwest Athletic Conference Women’s Basketball Player of the Week after she averaged 20 points and 20 rebounds per game in two road victories for the Wildcats.
Bowman opened the season with 23 points and 23 rebounds, making 11 of 14 from the field in Friday’s 67-66 win at Stanislaus State. The next night, Bowman added 21 points and 17 rebounds, shooting 8 of 11 from the field and 5 of 5 from 3-point range, to go with eight blocks in a 68-55 win at Cal State East Bay.
In the two games, Bowman shot 76 percent from the field (19-25) and 5 of 6 from the 3-point line. Of her 40 rebounds, 15 were on the offensive glass.
Also earning GNAC honors was CWU quarterback Quincy Glasper, who was named Offensive Player of the Week for football.
Glasper accounted for seven touchdowns as Central blanked Simon Fraser 70-0 in the regular-season finale last weekend. Glasper passed for 289 yards and five touchdowns while also scoring twice on the ground.
Glasper threw touchdown strikes of 41, 5, 53, 12 and 22 yards. On the ground, Glasper gained 32 yards, scoring on runs of 14 and 18 yards.
