After sweeping the conference and regional awards, Samantha Bowman's gone national.
The Division 2 Conference Commissioners Association named the Central Washington senior its Ron Lenz National Player of the Year Sunday. Bowman's already earned first-team all-America honors from the Women's Basketball Coaches Association and the World Exposure Report after averaging a GNAC-best 22.2 points per game and leading the nation with 14.9 rebounds per game.
"Even though this is a great individual award I couldn't have gotten this without my teammates," Bowman said in a release. "Especially the guards for finding me in the post and allowing me to score."
She also credited the coaching staff, as well as CWU's strength and conditioning director Erik Hoium for helping her develop into one of the most accomplished players in GNAC history. The 6-foot-3 center from Zillah began her career averaging 4.4 points and 3.2 rebounds in 11.1 minutes per game as a freshman and left in second place on the school's all-time scoring list with 1,632 and as the GNAC's all-time leader with 1,219 rebounds.
Bowman helped Central reach back-to-back NCAA tournaments, including its first Division II postseason win in 2021. She left Monday to go to Australia, where she's signed to play professionally for the Rockhampton Cyclones in NBL1 North.
"She has been committed and has worked incredibly hard for everything that she has earned," coach Randi Richardson-Thornley said. "She has never shied away from hard things and has met her high-level goals with the same high-level commitment, work ethic, and mentality."
