GRESHAM, Ore. — Yakima Valley brought home a title from its last tournament of the regular season.
The Yaks knocked off Green River and Edmonds on Saturday to extend their winning streak to six matches at the NWAC Crossover hosted by Mt. Hood. Dale Schrier picked up MVP honors just three days after the NWAC named her its offensive player of the week, and Jessica Mariscal and Granger's Nizhoni Tallman made the tournament's all-star team.
YVC began play Saturday by sweeping Green River 25-28, 25-14, 25-11 and then beat Edmonds for the second time in a week, 19-25, 25-14, 25-21, 25-16. The Yaks lost just one game the entire tournament, which began Friday with wins over Mt. Hood and Walla Walla.
Schrier posted a team-high 17 kills, closely followed Mariscal with 16. Tallman, YVC's scrappy 5-foot libero, came up with a team-high 31 digs, including 19 in the championship match.
The Yaks improved to 12-6 on the season with ten wins in their last 11 matches. They'll look to stay unbeaten in league play when they travel to Walla Walla on Wednesday.
YVC highlights vs. Green River: Courtney Standley 5 kills, 7 digs, 13 assists, 2 blocks, 3 aces; Alandra Acido-Pastor 4 digs, 12 assists, 3 aces; Brynn Widner 5 digs, 2 aces; Jessica Mariscal 8 kills, ace; Dale Schrier 7 kills; Emma Mariscal 5 kills; Nizhoni Tallman 12 digs; Jacynta Miles-Gilford 3 blocks.
YVC highlights vs. Edmonds: Acido-Pastor 9 digs, 16 assists, 5 aces; Standley 5 kills, 13 digs, 14 assists, 2 aces; Tallman 19 digs, 2 aces; Schrier 10 kills, 6 blocks; J. Mariscal 8 kills, 15 digs; Widner 5 kills, 15 digs; E. Mariscal 5 blocks; Miles-Gilford 4 blocks.
-
Central Washington wins at Saint Martin's
LACEY — Central Washington volleyball finished its road trip with another win Saturday night at Saint Martin's.
The Wildcats won the first seven points on their way to a 25-12, 25-21, 22-25, 25-10 win over the Saints, led by Ellensburg grad Tia Andaya's 17 kills, 19 assists and nine digs. Former West Valley setter Sydney Remsberg added a team-high 30 assists and Abby Snethen posted six of the 21 blocks for a stout defense.
After a 7-4 start, Central's finally ready to play its home opener next Thursday against Montana State Billings. But the Wildcats will have to play at the university's rec center with Nicholson Pavilion still under construction.
CWU highlights: Tia Andaya 17 kills, 19 assists, 3 aces, 2 blocks, 9 digs; Sydney Remsberg 30 assists, 7 digs; Abby Snethen 2 kills, 6 blocks; Alyssa Smith 3 kills, 4 blocks; Hannah Stires 13 digs; Emma Daoud-Hebert 14 kills, 4 blocks; Marianna Payne 7 kills, 4 blocks, 5 digs; Ashley Kaufman 13 kills, 10 digs.
-
WOMEN'S SOCCER
Yaks hold on for win
Yakima Valley's lead never felt totally safe until the final whistle against visiting Blue Mountain Saturday afternoon.
The Yaks held on for a 4-3 win, despite giving up two goals in the last eight minutes. Rachel Farr scored first to put Yakima Valley on top and added a game-winner in the 83rd minute, 56 seconds after a penalty kick cut YVC's lead to one goal.
Farr also assisted Kennedy Leach's goal midway through the second half, and Ella McKenna added a goal to help the Yaks break a two-match losing streak. They'll travel to North Idaho on Wednesday.
First half: 1, YVC, Rachel Farr (Elena Barkley), 10:00; 2, BMCC, Anahi Avila, 12:00.
Second half: 3, YVC, Ella McKenna, 46:00; 4, YVC, Kennedy Leach (Farr), 67:00; 5, BMCC, Ryane Mattox (PK), 82:00; 6, YVC, Farr (Reagan Doty), 83:00; 7, BMCC, Kirsten Jonas, 90:00.
-
Central shut out at home
ELLENSBURG — Central Washington's offensive woes continued in a 2-0 loss to Montana State Billings on Saturday afternoon at Tomlinson Stadium.
The Wildcats' scoreless streak reached 369 minutes despite 10 shots, including seven on goal. Two goals in a span of 63 seconds early in the second half proved to be the difference in the game.
Central's set to return to action on Thursday when it hosts Western Washington, which upset No. 19 Western Oregon on the road Saturday afternoon.
First half: No goals.
Second half: 1, MSUB, Jackie Sharpe, 49:00; 2, MSUB, Jillian Hust, 50:00.
Saves: Clare Keenan (MSUB) 7; Kassandra Jaggard (CWU) 1, Morgan Blankenship (1).
