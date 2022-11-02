Yakima Valley men's basketball won't be surprising anyone this season.
For the first time in school history, NWAC coaches put the Yaks at No. 1 in the preseason poll released Monday, giving them seven of 16 first-place votes. Last March YVC entered the NWAC tournament as the East's No. 3 seed, unranked in the final poll, and won four straight games to capture its first title since 2008.
Two starters from that championship game return, including West Valley graduate Conner Turner. The 7-foot-1 center averaged 12.3 points, 5.5 rebounds and 1.5 blocks per game in his first season at YVC after transferring from Division I Idaho State.
Guard Godwin Ilumoka turned in a productive freshman season, averaging 10.9 points per game while shooting 53% from the field primarily as a sixth man for the Yaks. He played a key role down the stretch, earning second-team all-NWAC tournament honors.
NWAC Coach of the Year London Wilson brought in six freshman to help replace the production of a talented sophomore class led by Davis graduate Zander Delgado, the tournament MVP, and NWAC East first-team guard Quentin Raynor, who averaged a team-high 17.1 points per game.
Another Davis grad, Dhantaye Bennet-Joe will be fighting for playing time and Wilson said freshman Javonte Darrett has already attracted some attention from Division I coaches. Wyatt Dunning recently finished a standout career for YVC legend Kasey Ulin at Port Angeles and Winston Cole, a freshman from Rainier Beach, drew interest from multiple Division II schools before choosing Yakima Valley.
Seattle Supersonics legend Shawn Kemp's son, Jamon Kemp, also joined the Yaks after playing the 2020-21 season at Southeastern Louisiana.
YVC may face some tough competition within the NWAC East again after a 9-7 league finish last season. North Idaho picked up five first-place votes and was ranked second in the preseason poll.
Yakima Valley is scheduled to host an intrasquad scrimmage on Saturday at 11 a.m. at Sherar Gym and will begin its regular season against Olympic on Nov. 25 in Longview at the Red Devil Classic.
Central's Bowman named preseason MVP
The GNAC named Zillah graduate Samantha Bowman its preseason MVP heading into her senior season at Central Washington.
Bowman earned first-team All-GNAC honors last year after leading the nation in double-doubles and rebounds for the GNAC tournament champions. She averaged 16.2 points, 15.9 rebounds and a league-best 1.8 blocks per game, breaking multiple school records along the way.
The 6-foot-3 forward set the GNAC record with 477 rebounds and needs 408 more to break the conference's career record. She averaged 33.1 minutes per game and will likely be asked to carry a big load once again when Central's season begins on Nov. 11 against Cal State East Bay in Nampa, Idaho.
