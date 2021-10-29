One of the key leaders on Central Washington’s offensive line hopes to play this Saturday against Lincoln for the first time since the season-opening win over Eastern New Mexico.
But even if a lingering foot injury suffered in practice keeps Will Ortner out for another week, he’ll continue to provide a valuable asset for the Wildcats. Coach Chris Fisk, who also serves as the offensive line coach, said Ortner’s often acted something like an assistant on the sideline during games.
“He’s over there, making adjustments to the blocking schemes, really, and doing what I would normally do in between series,” Fisk said. “Being the super senior that he is, he understands the scheme probably sometimes better than I do.”
Ortner downplays that role, suggesting the comments might be just his coach trying to make him feel better while he’s unable to play. Either way, there’s certainly no one else on the roster with more experience playing offensive line for Central.
After redshirting in 2016, he played in all 12 games as a freshman the next year, moving into the starting lineup after just three games. Ortner earned third team all-GNAC honors in 2018 and first team in 2019, playing a healthy mix of guard and tackle with a few snaps as a blocking tight end.
He’s learned a lot along the way from a long list of successful offensive lineman, so Ortner believes it’s his job to pass that knowledge down to others. They’ve impressed him so far this season, showing good progress along the way.
“The best thing that I can do is offer advice from different stuff that I know right now or different stuff that I say,” Ortner said. “I try to pride myself on being a smart football player because I’m not the most athletic.”
He’s returned to the practice field and put in reps occasionally over the past three weeks, gearing up to take over somewhere along the line. Fisk said Ortner’s certainly capable of excelling at tackle, but with Noah Thompson and Raymond Schalk excelling at that position recently it’s possible Ortner could go back to playing tackle.
For his part, the former Hockinson standout’s ready to fill in anywhere, and he also understands getting back on the field now isn’t as important as being ready for a potential playoff run. After wrapping up a fourth straight GNAC title last week, the Wildcats will be heavy favorites against a Lincoln team that has lost all three games it’s played against Division II opponents by at least 30 points.
“For me at this point it’s just about getting those last reps on the field in a place that I love,” Ortner said. “I think there’s a few of us still left from the team that got to be a part of 2017’s playoff run. Selfishly, I want that for me because I want to go out as a playoff contender.”
This week’s first Super Region 4 poll of the season ranked Central third with three games remaining. Fisk credited a 30-20 win over Midwestern State — the fourth-ranked team in Super Region 4 — but cautioned the Wildcats can’t afford to worry about perception as they seek to extend their three-game win streak and secure one of seven regional postseason spots.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.