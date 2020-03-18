Its own season having been canceled because of concerns about the coronavirus, the Central Washington track and field team is taking the competition to the masses — in the digital world.
The Wildcats are hosting the CWU Open, a virtual track meet on Instagram through April 1.
Everyone is free to enter at no cost by posting a video showing off his or her talents on Instagram by tagging @cwu_track and using the hashtag #cwuopen.
Don’t fret if you don’t have track and field skills to post for the online audience. The Open is, well, open to all skills. Entrants can submit a selfie to show their, as the release says, “awesomeness.”
Competitors should put their creativeness and competitiveness on display while observing social distancing.
Central’s track and field team and the rest of the spring athletes in the GNAC saw their seasons canceled on Monday. The conference had earlier postponed all competitions.
The GNAC cancellations include all athletics-related activities until June 30.
CWU’s baseball, softball, track and field and rugby teams saw their seasons end. Spring football practice and the annual Crimson vs. White game also was canceled.
The NCAA voted to allow Division I and II athletes to keep a year of eligibility if their spring season was lost because of the cancellations.
The NWAC made a similar announcement Tuesday for full-time students, while also announcing the cancellation spring sports.