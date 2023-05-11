Ohland homer.jpg

Austin Ohland rounds the bases after hitting a home run in a game against Montana State Billings earlier this season.

 Jacob Thompson, Thompson sports

LACEY — A pair of GNAC tournament losses ended Central Washington's season Thursday afternoon in Lacey.

The No. 3 seed Wildcats dropped their opener 8-5 to No. 2 Northwest Nazarene before coming up short in a -? loss to No. 1 Western Oregon. A five-run first put Central in a big early hole against NNU and two late runs doomed a comeback attempt against WOU.

Travis Helm and Brady Hinkle both doubled and scored for the Wildcats in the first game of the three-team round-robin tournament. They recorded only five hits in their final game, including an RBI double by Jake Felton to give CWU an early 1-0 lead and a two-out home run by Trevor Tripoli in the ninth.

After starting the season 3-11, Central recovered to post a 22-29 record, including a seven-game win streak before losing its last three games. That's the Wildcats' highest win total since 2018.

CWU highlights — vs. NNU: Travis Helm 1-2, 2b, run, RBI; Ben Leid 2-4, run, 2 RBI; Brady Hinkle 1-3, 2b, run; Trevor Tripoli 1-4, 2b, run, RBI. vs. WOU: Charlie Larson 3-4; Tripoli 2-3, HR, 

Two Wildcats named All-GNAC

Central Washington catcher Austin Ohland and outfielder Ben Leid earned first-team GNAC baseball all-conference honors, the league announced Thursday.

Ohland ranked third in the conference with a team-best eight home runs and finished with 34 RBI after starting 48 games. Leid matched that RBI total while starting all 50 games, and his .346 average and 14 doubles led the Wildcats.

Designated hitter Travis Helm’s team-high 37 RBI helped him make the second team, joining teammates Charlie Larson, Trevor Tripoli and pitcher Brayde Hirai. Another CWU pitcher, Alex Brady, picked up an honorable mention nod.

Tags

I’m Luke Thompson, a reporter in my seventh year at the YH-R following stints at seven publications in the preceding seven years. My primary focus is covering the many great prep sports stories in the Yakima Valley, as well as the sports at Yakima Valley College and Central Washington University.Ialso cover Pippins baseball and Outdoors features. After spending my childhood in Kansas followed by college at the University of Missouri and jobs at various papers in the South/Midwest, I’ve tried to make up for all those years without mountains by spending a lot of time in the Cascades skiing, hiking, camping, or just exploring on my own or with my wife and our dog. 

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment