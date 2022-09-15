Central Washington’s experience on defense showed up last Saturday in a 24-13 win over Western New Mexico, especially at the line of scrimmage.
Coach Chris Fisk said defensive ends Isaiah Carbajal and Christian Penny were the Wildcats’ most valuable players, making things easier for everyone else. Central’s eager to keep moving forward this week at Simon Fraser in the season opener for the newly named Red Leafs.
“They were really able to stop the run all day and then just put pressure on the quarterbacks,” Fisk said. “It’s not fun to play quarterback when you’ve got guys up in your face all the time.”
Central intercepted four passes and held Western New Mexico’s quarterbacks to just 147 yards on 40 attempts, including one touchdown. The Wildcats held the Mustangs scoreless in the second half, and they’ll be looking to extend a streak of six straight quarters without allowing a point against Simon Fraser.
Linebackers Brett Accimus and Daeon Hudson combined for 21 tackles as they continue to adapt to playing without last year’s GNAC defensive player of the year, Donte Hamilton. Fisk also praised safety Tanner Volk for taking advantage of his opportunities to finish with seven tackles, an interception and a pass breakup.
Second-year defensive coordinator gives the Wildcats some valuable continuity, and Fisk said they’re much further along than this time last season. It’s unclear what they’ll see Saturday from an SFU team with plenty of new faces from the group that scored less than 10 points in four of its eight games last season.
Offensively, a season-ending injury to running back Tyler Flanagan turned Tre’ Henderson into the featured back, and he responded with 159 yards and three touchdowns on 26 carries last week. Fisk is confident in the junior who will be backed up by Cameron McKinney and Cameron Daniels.
