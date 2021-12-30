We saw football in late February, wrestling at Zaepfel Stadium in May and basketball in the middle of June.
No matter the oddity of it all, it was a sweet sight to behold.
After a tumultuous and protracted pandemic siege on all levels of sports for nearly a year, the Valley’s high schools participated in an unprecedented athletic year squeezed into the first half of 2021. The three seasons were thrown out of sequence to reduce risk and condensed into six-week blocks from February through June in an effort to give all sports an opportunity. An experience.
Given time to reflect, it was a remarkable accomplishment on all levels. Not ideal, but absolutely crucial.
For these reasons, the return of high school sports and the manner in which it was done was named the Valley’s top sports story for 2021, as voted on by the Herald-Republic staff.
Despite the pandemic, the top 10 stories from 2021 turned out to be one of the most diverse and highly accomplished the Valley has ever seen. Yakima native Cooper Kupp is putting up historic numbers that are drawing MVP talk in the NFL — yes, MVP — and a rising star on a trajectory for the NBA spent a season at Yakima Valley College.
But No. 1 was clear. Just remember where we were this time a year ago, and for those close to it all — the athletes, coaches and parents — it’s a dark memory. No sports had been held locally for nine months and the prospect of a completely lost 2020-21 athletic year grew more realistic by the cold, dreary day.
But the clouds parted in January with plans, protocols and phases seemingly changing by the day to get kids playing games again. When the rollout finally started in February, each league had a different composition, a different start date and fall sports — in February — were the first to go. The state’s COVID “regions” complicated matters, like splitting the CBBN in half for several months, the seasons were short, and there were no postseason opportunities beyond league tournaments.
But high school sports had returned with just over four months to make the best of it and that’s exactly what they did. After fall sports came spring and then winter. How weird it was to walk out of West Valley’s gym after the Rams’ season finale in boys basketball and be confronted with afternoon summer heat.
After a full-go fall season, the return of state championship competition and the beginning of the winter campaign, our hope is to never see those earlier limitations and hardships again. Trends aren’t encouraging for early 2022 but if 2021 taught us anything, it’s that trends can change quickly.
One trend that never seems to change is that Cooper Kupp always gets better. Whether at Davis, then Eastern Washington and now in the NFL, his ceiling appears to be in the clouds.
Even with a new quarterback after Matthew Stafford joined Los Angeles in March, Kupp has taken his pass-catching craft to not only career highs, but he’s dominating the league in all three receiving categories with 14 touchdowns, 132 receptions and 1,734 yards. Second on those lists are 11, 106 and 1,451.
Kupp has set an NFL record with at least 90 receiving yards in his last 11 games and he’s been especially troublesome for the Seahawks, hauling in 16 passes for 228 yards and two scores in a pair of wins for the playoff-bound Rams.
Checking in at No. 3 is Selah’s Cooper Quigley, who despite the pandemic’s uneven opportunities enjoyed a remarkable 2021. It started with an unbeaten cross country season in February and March and then moved directly into track season with school records in the 1,600 and 3,200 — a whirlwind junior performance that earned him Yakima Valley athletes of the year.
He was just getting started.
The University of Arizona signee, who won the Yakima Mile high school race in a record run of 4:12 during the summer, captured the Class 2A state cross country title in November, leading his Vikings to a second-place trophy — the Valley’s highest of the fall season. Quigley ended his long and prosperous year with a career-best 5,000-meter run of 14:43 in Alabama earlier this month.
Even though few were able to see it because of spectator restrictions in the spring, YVC men’s basketball gained unexpected notoriety when Yakima native MarJon Beauchamp joined the team and played 12 games during the pandemic-delayed season in April and May.
Now thriving in the NBA’s G League on the developmental Ignite, the 20-year-old Beauchamp, who played for three high schools in Seattle, averaged 30.7 points and 10.5 rebounds in his homecoming, of sorts, and helped the Yaks top 100 points five times. The 6-foot-6 wing, who’s projected to be a first-rounder in some NBA mock drafts, scored 50 points with seven 3-pointers in his second-to-last game at Treasure Valley on June 1.
We closed out our top five on a sad note with the Yakima Speedway shutting down for good. The racing lease for the half-mile oval was not renewed in 2021 and a portion of the property was sold. There’s over a half century of history on that asphalt, where most Northwest drivers came to start and finish their seasons in the Apple Cup and Fall Classic.
Our next five picks, which could be jumbled in any order, included the Yakima Valley Pippins, Davis graduate Cameron Guerin, Central Washington’s football team, the Yakima Downtown Mile and the Yakima Valley Pepsi Pak.
Looking ahead to 2022, who knows? Maybe Kupp and the Rams win a Super Bowl.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.