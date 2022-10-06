Central Washington’s effective run defense may face its toughest test yet against Western Oregon’s new career rushing leader this Saturday.
The Wildcats should know well what Omari Land can do, considering he’s averaged more than 100 yards per game in six games against Central over the last three seasons. He added another 94 yards in a loss to No. 3 Angelo State a week ago to bring his career total to 3,236 yards, surpassing the mark set by Bill Volk, the father of CWU safety Tanner Volk.
“He’s a big kid and he’s got a good combination of length and speed,” Central coach Chris Fisk said. “He’s a good zone runner where he can run outside and inside and then he can run power, too.”
Land’s 97.4 yards per game this season ranks second in the Lone Star Conference behind Wildcats’ running back Tre’ Henderson, who raised his average to 116 yards per game with 152 and three touchdowns last week. Fisk expects those two to be focal points of their respective offenses Saturday as Central tries to beat its former GNAC rivals for the 11th time in their last 12 meetings.
Linebacker Brett Accimus said the Wildcats always place a priority on stopping their opponents’ rushing attack, and that won’t change this week. They’ve held teams to 141.3 yards game, good for sixth in the LSC.
Those numbers took a hit in last Saturday’s 45-17 win, when Eastern New Mexico ran for 237 total yards thanks largely to scrambles by mobile quarterback Mario Sanchez and a 75-yard touchdown by running back Howard Russell. Before that, no tailback had amassed more than 53 yards through three games against Central’s defense.
Accimus credited the efforts of a senior-laden defensive line led by Christian Penny, who consistently draws double teams from opposing offenses. That opens up one-on-one opportunities for linebackers Daeon Hudson and Accimus, who ranks second in the LSC with nearly nine tackles per game.
“(Defensive coordinator Nate Johnson) always has a good plan with the d-line,” Accimus said. “We do a lot of movements and stuff with gap exchange and all that, really making the o-coordinators and o-linemen think a lot with what they have.”
Fisk said it’s been no surprise to see Accimus excel in an expanded role following the departure of Donte Hamilton, last season’s GNAC defensive player of the year. Hudson replaced Hamilton at middle linebacker and Accimus stepped into Hudson’s linebacker spot, where the fifth-year senior has gladly accepted a full-time role for the first time since high school.
“I’ve definitely been stretching more, watching film more obviously since I’m playing every week,” Accimus said. “It’s a blast.”
He talks every day with Hamilton, now a grad assistant helping with Central’s nickel packages in the secondary. Accimus also praised Hudson for taking over the leadership role on defense, where he’s posted a team-high three sacks, intercepted a pass and made 33 tackles this season.
For the second straight week, Central’s defense took on the challenge of preparing two gameplans for quarterbacks with considerably different playing styles. Western Oregon saw pocket passer Gannon Winker go down with an injury last Saturday and it’s not clear whether he’ll play or be replaced by the Wolves’ faster, shorter dual-threat option, freshman Kainoa Jones.
Either way, Accimus expects the defense to bring plenty of energy in its return home to face a familiar rival after two long road trips. With the band and students back for the first time this fall, Accimus said he’s hoping for a packed Tomlinson Stadium as the Wildcats go for their fourth straight win.
