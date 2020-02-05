ONTARIO, Ore. — Wapato graduate Tarryn Hart connected on 8 of 14 shots and a scored a game-high 20 points as Yakima Valley's women defeated Treasure Valley 74-70 in NWAC East Region basketball Wednesday night.
The Yaks trailed by one at halftime but surged away with a 25-point third quarter and built a 13-point lead in the final period. Hart also had five assists.
Nicole Rasmussen, T'Mesh Mills and Callie Delp scored 11 points apiece for the Yaks, whose bench outscored Treasure Valley 22-0.
YVC improved to 8-3 in the East and 18-6 overall.
YAKIMA VALLEY — Nicole Rasmussen 11, Willett 9, Aleck 2, Kexie Skyles 10, Tarryn Hart 20, N. Mills 0, Collins 0, T'Mesh Mills 11, Callie Delp 11, Sinclair 0. Totals 30-60 9-12 74.
TREASURE VALLEY — Holt 8, Lilly Kelley 15, Hannah Broyles 17, Maunayia Harrigfeld 16, Sammi Jessop 16, Deist 0, McCombs 0, Hernandez 0. Totals 28-66 7-10 70.
Yakima Valley=14=17=25=18=—=74
Treasure Valley=20=12=17=21=—=70
YVC highlights: Hart 5 assts; Willett 3 stls.
---
MEN
TREASURE VALLEY 83, YAKIMA VALLEY 77: At Ontario, Ore., the Yaks got a monster game from Kieon Gill but Treasure Valley used a late run to escape Wednesday night.
Gill hit six 3-pointers, scored 28 points, hauled down 11 rebounds and collected six assists for the Yaks, who were within 77-76 before TVC closed the game on a 6-1 run over the final 2:06.
Chris Murphy had 14 points and seven boards for YVC, which moved to 5-6 in the East and 8-14 overall.
YAKIMA VALLEY — Strom 3, Sanchez 8, Kieon Gill 28, Chris Murphy 14, Kennedy 8, Fulton 1, Elutilo 2, Guillory 8, Buba 5, Dent 0. Totals 27-58 9-17 77.
TREASURE VALLEY — Dajon Howe 14, Williams 9, Pogue 7, Zach Phillips 24, White 4, Joseph Lupumba 10, Duggan 3, Scott Ziegner 10, Tong 0, Ndabanyenzuye 2, Beck 0. Totals 31-66 12-17 83.
Halftime: Treasure Valley 37-36.
YVC highlights: Gill 6-13 3p, 11 rebs, 6 assts; Murphy 7 rebs; Trey Sanchez 4 assts.
---
HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL
GREATER COLUMBIA
SUNNYSIDE CHRISTIAN 77, KLICKWOOD 28: At Klickitat, Tyler Groeneweg scored a game-high 19 points to lead the Knights, and Cole Wagenaar and Nate Moore chipped in 16 and 15, respectively. SC moved to 5-1 in league (11-7 overall) and will play Yakama Tribal on Friday at Granger.
SUNNYSIDE CHRISTIAN — B. Bosma 6, Nate Moore 15, Van Wieringen 6, Jech 3, D. Bosma 0, Cole Wagenaar 16, Anthony Mendoza 10, Tyler Groeneweg 19, Roedel 2.
KLICKWOOD — Henderson 0, Goodliffe 0, McCabe 0, Sanchey 0, Bryan 0, Bartek 2, Kessinger 4, Gimlin 4, Andrew McFall 18, Fink 0, Bautista 0.
Sunnyside Chr.=21=17=23=16=—=77
Klickwood=8=10=10=0=—=28
---
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
Wildcats earn split
ST. GEORGE, Utah — Sydney Brown homered twice to help Central Washington softball earn a doubleheader split against Dixie State on Tuesday.
The Wildcats opened up a first-inning lead thanks in part to Brown's RBI single and held on to win 5-2 after she hit home runs in the third and fifth innings. Former Selah standout Maddy Zerr's RBI single put Central ahead early in the second game, but Dixie State answered with eight runs in the first inning and handed CWU (4-3) a 13-5 loss.
Game 1
Central Wash.=201=020=0=—=5=4=0
Dixie State=100=010=0=—=2=6=1
Stanfield, Williams (5) and Benthagen; Hazel, Bauerle (5) and Rudd.
Game 2
Central Wash.=210=02=—=5=4=3
Dixie State=803=02=—=13=8=3
Strasser, Womack (4) and Moyle; Burgess and Diaz.
CWU highlights: Sydney Brown 3-6, HR, 2 runs 4 RBI; Maddy Zerr 1-2, 2 RBI, sb, 3 BB; Julia Reuble 1-2, 2b, RBI.