An impressive performance last Saturday shined the spotlight on yet another promising young player for Central Washington's dominant defense.

Sophomore free safety Tanner Volk earned GNAC player of the week honors after recording 12 tackles, including 1.5 for loss, in a 23-19 win over No. 20 Texas A&M-Kingsville. After working through an offseason shoulder injury, Volk's emergence as a key player for the Wildcats hasn't come as any surprise to Central coach Chris Fisk.

"I think from the outside looking in it would appear as if his leadership has just started," Fisk said. "He's been a leader since he walked in here."

He learned those values from his family and especially his father, Bill Volk, a record-breaking running back at Western Oregon. Volk's understanding of the game and willingness to learn helped him become a starter after just three games as a true freshman.

But the 6-foot-1, 175-pound Portland product said it took him a full season to fully understand the intricacies of the Wildcat defense and adjust to the college game. This year, along with more speed and about 10-15 more pounds thanks to time in the weight room, he's feeling stronger mentally as well.

"We've got a lot of young guys that have seen a lot of snaps," Volk said. "We kind of know each other's tendencies and just kind of know each other and how we move around the field."

He's done a little bit of everything for the Wildcats, from making 60 tackles to breaking up five passes and intercepting two. Fisk said Volk provides rare value from the free safety position in the way he contributes to the run defense, but his versatility allows him to play a key role for the pass defense as well.

Choosing a favorite part of his role wasn't easy for Volk, who said he's always been a physical, downhill player. That's become even more true as he's gotten bigger and more capable of tackling players like Angelo State's 240-pound Lone Star Conference preseason player of the year, Nathaniel Omayebu III.

"Obviously I love hitting, I play defense," Volk said. "But getting interceptions is fun, and pass breakups, too."

Cornerbacks capable of defending receivers in one-on-one situations give Volk more freedom, and he said his teammates do a great job of taking on blocks to allow him to make plays. Fisk said junior Patrick Rogers has turned into the LSC's top cornerback, and quarterbacks rarely throw his way now that he's posted team-highs of four interceptions and seven pass breakups this season.

Angelo State quarterback Zach Bronkhorst ranks second in the LSC with 234 passing yards per game to complement the conference's top rushing offense. The Rams have averaged nearly 34 points per game in their seven LSC games and never scored less than 24.

Fisk said his focus on Angelo State kept him from thinking much about whether Central's appearance at No. 10 in the super region rankings means it could still earn one of seven playoff spots. He knows it won't happen without an upset on Saturday, but Volk said the Wildcats are aware of the possibilities.

"After the Western Oregon and the West Texas A&M losses you could say we're down but we're not out," Volk said. "You never know what could happen the last couple weeks."

Cook keeps job as punt returner

A season-ending injury for wide receiver Tai-John Mizutani gave Davis graduate Marcus Cook a chance to take over punt return duties for Central last Saturday.

He didn't get any opportunities Saturday and caused some confusion that led to a lost fumble, but Fisk said he remains confident in the speedy sophomore. Cook, who leads the Wildcats with 324 receiving yards this season, still made some key contributions by scoring on both of his catches, including the game-winner late in the fourth quarter.

"I think that he learned a lot from that and we'll look forward to some big explosive plays from him as a punt returner in the future," Fisk said.